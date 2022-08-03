Last updated: 10:32 AM ET, Wed August 03 2022

Central Holidays Offers New Travel Experiences in Saudi Arabia

Tour Operator Central Holidays Donald Wood August 03, 2022

King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (photo via MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Central Holidays announced a variety of travel opportunities across Saudi Arabia that showcase the natural beauty and diversity of the country.

The travel brand revealed a vast array of experiences to enjoy and initiatives to drive tourism from the United States to one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure tourism destinations. With more than 10,000 archaeological sites, pristine beaches, shopping bazaars, a variety of multi-cultural foods and more, the country offers options today’s travelers are sure to love.

New Itineraries
To celebrate the Saudi Arabian offerings, Central Holidays unveiled new itineraries, as well as multi-country options that combine the country with other Middle Eastern destinations, including Jordan, Egypt, Oman and more.

“We truly see the immense potential of Saudi to grow swiftly as a travel destination and are very pleased to partner to promote its vast and diverse range of product offerings with the ultimate aim of dramatically increasing tourism to the country,” Central Holidays’ parent company CEO Baher Ghabbour said.

“Saudi Arabia is fully committed to further developing its tourism offering, warmly welcoming travelers from across the globe,” Ghabbour continued. “They are poised to be among the world's fastest growing tourist destinations, and we believe demand for travel to Saudi Arabia will quickly surge as awareness about the destination and all it has to offer continues to rise.”

Here’s a look at the new travel programs, via Central Holidays:

From the Capital to the Arabian Sea

6 Days / 5 Nights from $3,000, Riyadh - Ad Diriyah

The Saudi Express

7 Days / 6 Nights from $3,600 - 7 Days, Riyadh - AlUla in Saudi Arabia

Cities & Ancient Civilization

11 Days / 10 Nights from $3,900 - 11 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh

Saudi and Jordan – The Caravan Drive

12 Days / 11 Nights from $4,400 - 12 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh - Tabuk - Ad Diriyah

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman – A Great Combination

15 Days / 14 Nights from $5,500 - 15 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh

Egypt & Saudi Fusion

12 Days / 11 Nights from $5,100 - 12 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh

Umrah Plus

9 Days /8 Nights from $3,100 - 9 Days, Jeddah – Riyadh

