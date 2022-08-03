Central Holidays Offers New Travel Experiences in Saudi Arabia
Tour Operator Central Holidays Donald Wood August 03, 2022
Central Holidays announced a variety of travel opportunities across Saudi Arabia that showcase the natural beauty and diversity of the country.
The travel brand revealed a vast array of experiences to enjoy and initiatives to drive tourism from the United States to one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure tourism destinations. With more than 10,000 archaeological sites, pristine beaches, shopping bazaars, a variety of multi-cultural foods and more, the country offers options today’s travelers are sure to love.
To celebrate the Saudi Arabian offerings, Central Holidays unveiled new itineraries, as well as multi-country options that combine the country with other Middle Eastern destinations, including Jordan, Egypt, Oman and more.
“We truly see the immense potential of Saudi to grow swiftly as a travel destination and are very pleased to partner to promote its vast and diverse range of product offerings with the ultimate aim of dramatically increasing tourism to the country,” Central Holidays’ parent company CEO Baher Ghabbour said.
“Saudi Arabia is fully committed to further developing its tourism offering, warmly welcoming travelers from across the globe,” Ghabbour continued. “They are poised to be among the world's fastest growing tourist destinations, and we believe demand for travel to Saudi Arabia will quickly surge as awareness about the destination and all it has to offer continues to rise.”
Here’s a look at the new travel programs, via Central Holidays:
From the Capital to the Arabian Sea
6 Days / 5 Nights from $3,000, Riyadh - Ad Diriyah
The Saudi Express
7 Days / 6 Nights from $3,600 - 7 Days, Riyadh - AlUla in Saudi Arabia
Cities & Ancient Civilization
11 Days / 10 Nights from $3,900 - 11 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh
Saudi and Jordan – The Caravan Drive
12 Days / 11 Nights from $4,400 - 12 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh - Tabuk - Ad Diriyah
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman – A Great Combination
15 Days / 14 Nights from $5,500 - 15 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh
Egypt & Saudi Fusion
12 Days / 11 Nights from $5,100 - 12 Days, AlUla in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh
Umrah Plus
9 Days /8 Nights from $3,100 - 9 Days, Jeddah – Riyadh
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts International Restaurants Honored With Wine Spectator Awards
For more information on Central Holidays, Saudi Arabia
For more Tour Operator News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS