Central Holidays Unveils Guide for Year of Traveling Top Destinations
Tour Operator Central Holidays September 09, 2019
Central Holidays is pleased to unveil its new guide, "A Year of Traveling our Top Destinations," presented with the expert knowledge and insider insight of the award-winning travel brand's destinations specialists. This useful guide features vacations exclusively offered by Central Holidays to its most highly requested destinations.
Known for its specialized destination expertise and affordable-luxury line-up of diverse travel programs, Central Holidays is making it easy for agents to find the best program in the best time of the year for their clients via this novel guide.
"Your clients often wonder what month is best to visit a particular destination. They may have certain wishes, such as fewer crowds, more experiential things to do, or the best weather for enjoying each destination. As true destination experts, our knowledge and insight help you with our new guide. We have compiled our Top 12 Destinations for the year and provided recommendations on the best month to visit each one," said Maria Jose Merino, Vice President of Operations for Central Holidays.
Central Holidays presents all types of travel opportunities and has artfully combined the best of the best in this online guide that can be accessed at https://www.centralholidays.com/lp/A-Year-of-Traveling-our-Top-Destinations.
Here's a glance at the best guide for where to travel every month of the year:
—January – Costa Rica: Enjoy the best weather of the year for adventures in San Jose's bustling capital, on Guanacaste's beaches, and along the Arenal Volcano.
—February – United Arab Emirates: Great weather and low humidity make both outdoor sightseeing in Dubai & Abu Dhabi and desert safaris and excursions truly enjoyable!
—March – Egypt: There are less crowds for sightseeing in Giza, Aswan and Luxor. The weather is comfortable, and hotels and ships have more availability.
—April – Israel: The weather is wonderful this time of year as the streets come alive with meaningful experiences for both the Easter and Passover holidays.
—May – Eastern & Southern Africa: Enjoy great weather and fewer crowds. In Zimbabwe, the weather is mild and dry and stunning Victoria Falls are at their greatest volume.
—June – France: The weather is very pleasant in all of France including Paris, Burgundy, Normandy and Provence, where the lavender fields are blooming.
—July – Greece: The weather is great and the beaches are even better! We recommend Athens and island hopping in Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and more.
—August – Portugal: The weather is wonderful and many festivals take place this month. Check out the August 15 feasts in the Azores plus the weekly running of the bulls.
—September – Ecuador & the Galapagos Islands: Great weather is to be had in beautiful Ecuador. We suggest taking a cruise to the Galapagos Islands where the wildlife is very active.
—October – Italy: The weather is at its best this time of year and there are no school crowds. Enjoy so many events, including local harvest festivals.
—November – Peru: This is an especially good time of year to visit Peru with fewer crowds in Lima, Cusco and the Sacred Valley, including Machu Picchu.
—December – Spain: Enjoy warmer days in Costa del Sol and skiing in Sierra Nevada. Visit the Christmas market in Barcelona and spend New Year's in Madrid.
