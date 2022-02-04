CIE Tours Continues Milestone Celebration With New Offers
Tour Operator CIE Tours Janeen Christoff February 04, 2022
CIE Tours is continuing its milestone celebration with two new special offers for travelers.
The tour operator, which is honoring its 90th year, has announced the opportunity to win a uniquely Irish prize, as well as the release of historic content from the company’s archives.
Recognizing its guests and travel advisors, the “From CIE Tours, With Love” promotion features $90 deposits on the company’s entire portfolio of guided vacations to Ireland, England, Scotland, Italy and Iceland.
This promotion is also extended to private driver and self-drive vacations on CIE Tours’ Classic Itineraries in Ireland.
Travelers can also save 10 percent on 15 of the most popular guided vacations in Britain and Ireland. These two offers are available for new bookings made between February 7 and 28, 2022.
CIE is also offering a series of prizes, including a chance to win a piece of Waterford crystal on "Waterford Wednesdays," in February. Follow the company's social media channels for information on how to enter and for information on upcoming prizes as well as the chance to learn about CIE's storied past.
