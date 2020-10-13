CIE Tours Extends $700 Group Booking Bonus
Tour Operator CIE Tours International Janeen Christoff October 13, 2020
CIE Tours is giving travel advisors more time to take advantage of its $700 group booking bonus.
Advisors and clients can take advantage of a no-money-down opportunity to book most 2021 guided vacations.
Travel advisors can book risk-free and receive access to a dedicated CIE Tours Group Travel Specialist, a 50-50 co-op available for promotions, special discounts for online transactions and complimentary flyers to promote the group.
In addition, travel advisors can earn up to 18 percent commission and earn up to three free places when booking a full coach. There is also the chance to earn 50 percent off the 10th passenger or one free passenger when 16 passengers are booked.
Travel advisors can offer clients up to five percent off with the early commitment benefit and provide discounted deposits of just $99 per person. Groups are 10 or more travelers.
The booking bonus is available on shared group vacations or private group tours.
Travelers can explore together with family and old friends on one of CIE’s Shared Group Vacations on a large selection of preset itineraries.
It is also possible for travel advisors to take advantage of the booking bonus on Private Group Vacations. Most of CIE’s preset itineraries can be booked as a private group, providing their travelers with a private coach.
There are more than 30 itineraries from which advisors can choose, and included in these journeys are accommodations, most meals and activities, an expert guide and more.
For more information on CIE Tours International, Ireland, Scotland
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS