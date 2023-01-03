CIE Tours Launches 2-For-1 Airfare Sale to Ireland and Britain
January 03, 2023
Now through January 31, 2023, travelers can snag one free airfare for the second traveler on a selection of thirteen guided vacations with CIE Tours to destinations including Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales with a new promotion.
The “2-for-1” airfare sale offers free airfare for the second traveler for a selection of thirteen tours with air packages for departures this year from most U.S. gateways.
Travelers and travel advisors should mention promo code 2FOR123 when booking.
The selection of participating tours includes some of the most popular, such as the Irish Explorer trip, a 9-day guided tour visiting the best attractions Ireland has to offer, from Blarney Castle to the Cliffs of Moher, with ample CIE Tours exclusive experiences.
Other tours include English Odyssey, Scottish Isles and Glens, Highlights of Britain, Irish & Scottish Sampler, Irish Classic, Irish Heritage, Irish Odyssey, Jewels of Ireland, Scottish & Irish Dream, Taste of Britain & Ireland, The Irish Pub Tour and The Scots Irish Tour.
