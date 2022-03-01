CIE Tours Launches 'Go for the Green' Airfare Deal
Tour Operator CIE Tours Lacey Pfalz March 01, 2022
CIE Tours is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a new “Go for the Green” airfare deal, offering airfare to Ireland for as low as $399.
The tour operator’s new airfare promotion begins March 1 and ends March 31, 2022, for travel beginning April 1 through the end of the year. The promotion applies fr travelers who book a 2022 Ireland vacation of seven days or longer, including guided motorcoach vacations, private driving tours and customizable trips.
Travelers must mention the code MARCHAIR22 when they check out via phone to receive the discount; the offer cannot be purchased online. Travelers should call 800-243-8687 to book.
Depending on which of the 85 U.S. gateways and 10 Canadian gateways travelers choose to fly to Ireland from, the airfare deal is cheaper or more expensive. For instance, the Go for the Green deal is $699 for airfare from any of the Canadian gateways, including Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, as well as from Chicago and the gateways in the West Coast.
The cheapest deals are for flights from JFK, Newark and Boston international airports, which can be had for $399. Flights to Ireland from other East Coast gateways can be purchased through the promotion for $499.
Travelers can visit Ireland provided they show proof of full vaccination; as of early January, there are no longer any testing requirements to enter the country. They must also fill out the passenger locator form. Bars and restaurants are no longer under any pandemic protocols.
For more information about CIE Tours’ Go for the Green promotion, please click here.
