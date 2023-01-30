Last updated: 11:29 AM ET, Mon January 30 2023

Collette Announces Bon Voyage to Europe Sale

'Flavors of Portugal and Spain' Explorations tour
Flavors of Portugal and Spain' Explorations tour. (photo courtesy of Collette)

Collette has announced its Bon Voyage to Europe Sale allowing travelers to save up to 15% on European tours in Ireland, Portugal and Spain.

“Collette is excited to give travelers the opportunity to embark on their dream vacations for a discounted price,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer at Collette. “This year’s Bon Voyage to Europe Sale will give travelers the chance to really take advantage of some big savings when booking a Collette tour to Europe. Plus, our small group Explorations tours allow travelers take an even deeper dive into European cultures.”

The 15-day “The Best of Ireland” tour will enable travelers to explore the culture and history of the region including 18th-century cottages, hear folklore and legends passed down through generations told by a seanchaí (Irish storyteller), and play the traditional Irish game of hurling. Travelers can book their spot on “The Best of Ireland” tour with a departure date as early as April 18, 2023. Prices start at $4,299 USD per person.

During their journey on Collette’s “Flavors of Portugal and Spain” tour, travelers will have the chance to step into the home of a bullfighter in Pamplona and learn about the famous tradition, tour a Spanish cider house before savoring cider-infused cuisine, and take part in a petiscos cooking class in the Douro River Valley. Travelers looking to book this tour can do so for a departure date as early as February 26, 2023, with prices starting at $3,799 USD per person.

Collette’s Bon Voyage Sale is currently running through Feb 6, 2023 for general public booking. Travel agents have an extended booking window that continues until Feb 13.

