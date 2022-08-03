Last updated: 01:17 PM ET, Wed August 03 2022

Collette Announces First Tour Departure to Montana: Big Sky Country

Glacier National Park. (photo via Collette)

Global tour operator Collette celebrated its first departure for a brand new Explorations tour with two full days in Yellowstone National Park, a cruise through the Gates of the Mountains and an overnight at St. Mary Lodge, called Montana: Exploring Big Sky Country.

The eleven-day tour’s first departure began earlier this week. Experiences include the North and South loop of Yellowstone National Park, a whitewater rafting or scenic float excursion in Glacier National Park and an experience with a descendent of the last Kootenai chief, where travelers can learn about Kootenai traditions, history and cuisine.

“We’re experiencing significant growth in bookings for Montana and look forward to travelers embarking on this gorgeous destination,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette.

Pricing for the trip begins at $4,899 per person. Guests can also add the tour operator’s Travel Protection Plan, which ensures they’ll receive a full refund on the price of their trip if they need to cancel up to 24 hours prior to departure.

