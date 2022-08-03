Collette Announces First Tour Departure to Montana: Big Sky Country
Tour Operator Collette Lacey Pfalz August 03, 2022
Global tour operator Collette celebrated its first departure for a brand new Explorations tour with two full days in Yellowstone National Park, a cruise through the Gates of the Mountains and an overnight at St. Mary Lodge, called Montana: Exploring Big Sky Country.
The eleven-day tour’s first departure began earlier this week. Experiences include the North and South loop of Yellowstone National Park, a whitewater rafting or scenic float excursion in Glacier National Park and an experience with a descendent of the last Kootenai chief, where travelers can learn about Kootenai traditions, history and cuisine.
“We’re experiencing significant growth in bookings for Montana and look forward to travelers embarking on this gorgeous destination,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette.
Pricing for the trip begins at $4,899 per person. Guests can also add the tour operator’s Travel Protection Plan, which ensures they’ll receive a full refund on the price of their trip if they need to cancel up to 24 hours prior to departure.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts International Restaurants Honored With Wine Spectator Awards
For more information on Collette, Montana
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS