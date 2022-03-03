Collette Ceases Tour Operations in Russia
Tour Operator Collette Janeen Christoff March 03, 2022
Collette has announced the cessation of operations of its tours in Russia and will withdraw from all other business interests in Russia "in support of freedom and a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine."
The company does not expect any significant impact on tour operations in 2022.
“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we stand with them in support of freedom, a sincere hope for peace, and a rapid de-escalation of this conflict," said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president of Collette.
"We are committed to taking care of the places where we travel and will be announcing a commitment through our philanthropic arm to support humanitarian organizations on the ground to help those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine," Leibl-Cote added.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Collette, Russia
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS