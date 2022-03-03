Last updated: 08:36 PM ET, Thu March 03 2022

Collette Ceases Tour Operations in Russia

Tour Operator Collette Janeen Christoff March 03, 2022

Tourists in St Petersburg, Russia
Tourists in St Petersburg, Russia. (photo courtesy of ArtMarie/iStock Unreleased)

Collette has announced the cessation of operations of its tours in Russia and will withdraw from all other business interests in Russia "in support of freedom and a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine."

The company does not expect any significant impact on tour operations in 2022.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we stand with them in support of freedom, a sincere hope for peace, and a rapid de-escalation of this conflict," said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president of Collette.

"We are committed to taking care of the places where we travel and will be announcing a commitment through our philanthropic arm to support humanitarian organizations on the ground to help those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine," Leibl-Cote added.

Janeen Christoff
