Collette Celebrates Travel Advisors With Booking Incentives
Tour Operator Collette Janeen Christoff May 04, 2022
Collette is celebrating the hard work and commitment of travel advisors with an opportunity for advisors to earn big booking incentives during the month of May for Travel Advisor Appreciation Month.
Travel advisors will earn $50 toward the Travel Advisor Appreciation Booking Incentive program by securing two or more bookings for travel in 2022.
“On behalf of the entire team, we want to thank the dedicated travel advisors for their hard work and perseverance over the past year,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer of Collette. “These incentives programs are designed to reward travel advisors during a month-long celebration.”
In addition, the top three travel advisors who secure the most bookings in May will also earn more; $1,000 for first place; $750 for second place; $500 for third place. All bookings must be for travel in 2022.
Collette’s advanced commission program means that travel professionals will receive a portion of the full commission amount based on the type of booking. Collette will not recall the advanced commission payments if a client chooses to cancel.
Clients can take advantage of the last couple of days of Collette's spring sale, which runs through May 6, 2022, and includes savings of up to 20 percent using the code SPRINGSAVE at the time of booking.
Travelers can take advantage of Europe itineraries such as Collette’s 13-day Italian Vistas tour, which includes Italian lakes, Tuscan wineries, a visit to the resort town of Stresa and more.
Collette is also restarting tours Down Under with Australia and New Zealand itineraries set to begin once again in September of this year.
The tour operator will offer six different itineraries, including a new small group explorations tour. The 22-day “Australia and New Zealand Uncovered” will explore New Zealand’s Maori culture and Australia’s Outback. It will also include a visit to Sydney, the Great Barrier Reef and much more.
Travelers can take advantage of Collette’s Travel Protection Plan, which offers full refunds if they need to cancel up to 24 hours before departure.
Travel Advisor Appreciation Booking Incentive program is valid on new retail bookings made now through May 31, 2022, for departures through 2022.
