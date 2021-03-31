Last updated: 12:07 PM ET, Wed March 31 2021

Collette Joins Ensemble as a Preferred Supplier

Tour Operator Collette Claudette Covey March 31, 2021

Iceland's Magical Northern Lights
Collette offers trips to all seven continents. Pictured, Iceland. (photo via Collette Media License)

Collette, which features a portfolio of tours to all seven continents, has joined Ensemble Travel Group as a preferred supplier.

“As travel slowly restarts, we believe there will be tremendous interest for consumers to book trips with established and trusted operators such as Collette and our advisors and clients alike will benefit from access to Collette’s wide range of travel styles whether it’s land tours, river cruises, small group tours, family trips, and more,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Autumn in Vermont featuring Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks Collette Announces New Booking Incentive For Travel... Tour Operator

Discover Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria with Oberammergau Passion Play Collette Offering Oberammergau Passion Play in 2022 Tour Operator

Spain & Portugal: Costa del Sol to the Portuguese Riviera Collette Launches Its Biggest Sale of The Year Tour Operator

travel, agent, travel agent Kudos to Companies Raising the Bar on Travel Agent Payment Travel Agent

Colors of New England featuring Coastal Maine Collette Reveals New Advance Commission Payment Program Travel Agent

Added Christian Leibl-Cote, Collette’s senior vice president of global business, “Ensemble Travel Group has a long-standing tradition of providing excellent service in the travel space and becoming a preferred partner is really exciting for us. Their reputation for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with Collette’s commitment to putting our customers first.”

In January, Atlas Ocean Voyages, the luxury adventure line set to debut in July, became an Ensemble Travel Group preferred supplier.

Collette, which is family-owned, has been in business for more than 100 years and is believed the longest-running tour operator in North America.

Ensemble Travel Group members include upward of 600 independent agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Collette

For more Tour Operator News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel Launches Domestic Tours in the US

Avanti and Switzerland Tourism Launch New Campaign

G Adventures Finds Lockdowns Lead to Wanderlust

Trafalgar Welcomes First International Guests of 2021

Return To the Greek Isles With Insight Vacations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS