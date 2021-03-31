Collette Joins Ensemble as a Preferred Supplier
Collette, which features a portfolio of tours to all seven continents, has joined Ensemble Travel Group as a preferred supplier.
“As travel slowly restarts, we believe there will be tremendous interest for consumers to book trips with established and trusted operators such as Collette and our advisors and clients alike will benefit from access to Collette’s wide range of travel styles whether it’s land tours, river cruises, small group tours, family trips, and more,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group.
Added Christian Leibl-Cote, Collette’s senior vice president of global business, “Ensemble Travel Group has a long-standing tradition of providing excellent service in the travel space and becoming a preferred partner is really exciting for us. Their reputation for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with Collette’s commitment to putting our customers first.”
In January, Atlas Ocean Voyages, the luxury adventure line set to debut in July, became an Ensemble Travel Group preferred supplier.
Collette, which is family-owned, has been in business for more than 100 years and is believed the longest-running tour operator in North America.
Ensemble Travel Group members include upward of 600 independent agencies in the U.S. and Canada.
