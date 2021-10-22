Collette Launches 104th Travel Season With New Tours, Incentives
Tour Operator Collette Lacey Pfalz October 22, 2021
Global tour operator Collette has begun its 104th travel season, launching 29 new tours that are now available for booking, including a new worldwide tour brochure, which can be viewed online or ordered for travel advisors.
New tours include destinations like Croatia, Portugal, Sicily, Belgium, Japan and many more. The new “A Taste of the Balkans” tour is an epic 16-day journey through Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Slovenia, with an optional extension of three days in Belgrade, Serbia.
Another new tour, “Japan’s Past & Present,” combines the country’s historic past with its modern marvels, with stays in Tokyo and at a local Buddhist monastery on Mount Koya along with a visit to Hiroshima’s Peace Park and Memorial Museum in its 14-day itinerary.
Travel advisors can also earn an extra $500 bonus when they book five new tours and one featuring the Oberammergau Passion Play for 2022. When they book two Oberammergau bookings and five domestic bookings, they’ll receive $1,500 extra. Clients can also save up to $1,500 per couple on new bookings made now through November 11, 2021, for travel between May 1 - September 30, 2022.
“It’s an exciting time for travel professionals as they strengthen their business and begin booking travel
for their clients into 2023," said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President at Collette. “We’re thrilled to offer special
incentives for them as well as the advanced commission program and encourage travel professionals to
take advantage of both.”
To learn more or to order copies of the brochure, please visit Collette’s website. To access the e-brochure, please click here.
