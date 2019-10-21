Collette Launches 2020 Season Brooklyn Style
Tour Operator Collette Harvey Chipkin October 21, 2019
Collette is over 100 years old, but the tour operator still works to come up with new ideas all the time. As a result, the company put together themed launch events for its 2020 programs in Toronto, New York and Sydney, Australia (still to come).
The New York event was held in the DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn, drawing agents from the tri-state area. Food and entertainment highlighted new tours with Moroccan and Italian food, flamenco dancing and a spice market.
The operator used the occasion to announce that it will offer 165 tours next year, including 20 new ones in existing destinations or brand new ones like Patagonia. Among the new entries are The Azores Jewels of Portugal, Spotlight on Nashville, and Greece Island Hopper, all of which guests can take advantage of throughout 2020 and into 2021.
Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president, said the launch events were meant to convey the operator’s story at gatherings of trade partners beyond simply networking and dispensation of information. They are designed, she said, to provide the “feel and flavor” of Collette tours and destinations.
Dan Sullivan, CEO, said the company had done launch events before but wanted to be more “hip” by locating in a neighborhood like DUMBO. He said 2020 is looking “tremendous” with average bookings across the board up 40 percent with some programs doubling in sales. Sullivan attributes the growth to the company’s experience and to its product and marketing teams “doing a great job.”
The company offers multiple styles of travel including Spotlights, the fastest-growing style and featuring extended time in a single destination with in-depth look; Explorations, small group tours; Classic, with must-see stops and a taste of the local culture; Solo, with individual travelers in a group setting and Private Touring.
All Explorations programs in 2020 will feature “impact moments,” activities with an environmental or cultural aspect. Examples include celebrating women’s empowerment in India with a visit to a café employing women who have been abused; visiting the Charles Darwin Research Station in the Galapagos to learn how to save giant tortoises from extinction; and planting trees to help reforest Kenya.
For more information on Collette
For more Tour Operator News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS