Collette Launches 29 New Small Group Exploration Tours
Collette has announced the addition of 29 new Explorations tours in response to the growing consumer demand for small group travel.
The global tour operator now offers as many as 44 small group Explorations tours. What's more, of the 50 new tours launched by Collette since last year, 60 percent are small group Explorations tours.
Currently, the top five tours for 2022 based on bookings are Exploring South Africa, Victoria Falls and Botswana; Italy’s Treasures; Northern Lights of Finland; Sicily and Its Isles and Alaska’s Northern Lights.
"Many travelers want to meet local people and experience their cultures and ways of life," Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, Collette’s president and chief brand officer, said in a statement. "Small groups make that possible."
Collette's coveted Exploration Tours travel in groups of just 14-24 and allow guests to relax in four-star or higher accommodations that reflect the best of the local culture. Travelers can also look forward to authentic, local cuisine and plenty of free time that's built into every itinerary so that guests can make their own discoveries.
Examples of the unique experiences available to guests include a hands-on cooking lesson in a 16th-century farmhouse in Umbria; swimming in the natural volcanic pools of Biscoitos, Portugal and riding by Jeep and camel across the Sahara.
