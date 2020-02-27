Collette Launches New Australia and New Zealand Tour
Tour Operator Collette Janeen Christoff February 27, 2020
Collette is giving travelers the chance to take a deep dive down under with its new Australia and New Zealand Uncovered Tour.
The journey takes guests to iconic sites such as Uluru (Ayers Rock), the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Opera House and New Zealand’s Abel Tasman National Park and Milford Sound.
“From exploring the Great Barrier Reef to a behind the scenes tour of the Sydney Opera House, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Diana Ditto, director of product design. “Each day brings a new and exciting immersive journey.”
The itinerary begins in Wellington, New Zealand, where guests have a chance to delve into Maori culture and discover the country’s aboriginal roots as well as the modern Kiwi lifestyle. Guests then travel to Nelson, the oldest city on the South Island with a foodie scene, artisan markets and amazing wine.
From Nelson, guests travel to Abel Tasman National Park and venture to Kaiteriteri, another coastal paradise, for a picnic lunch. Guests then have the chance to visit Cape Foulwind Seal Colony and stop in for a stay at the Punakaiki Resort.
The famous Franz Josef Glacier is a highlight of New Zealand’s glacier country, and then travelers head to Queenstown, Milford Sound and more before finishing the New Zealand leg of the journey and departing to Australia.
The Australia portion of the trip begins in Sydney, where guests have the chance to tour Sydney Harbour, visit the Sydney Opera House and more. Travelers then have the chance to visit Adelaide to experience the cosmopolitan hub of South Australia, wine taste, see eccentric architecture and more.
Then guests head to Uluru for their first taste of the outback for an unforgettable experience, and the journey finishes with a visit to Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.
Travelers also have the option of adding pre- and post-nights to the journey as well as an extension to Fiji.
The 22-day journey includes 31 meals and 21 nights accommodations. It also includes Collette’s It’s Your Choice activities, which give guests optional activities in select destinations. Guaranteed departures in 2020 leave September 14, October 5 and October 26, 2020. Travelers who book before February 29, 2020, can save up to $400.
