Collette Launches New Summer Sale
Tour Operator Collette Lacey Pfalz June 21, 2021
Collette launched a summer sale for travel to the United States, Europe and Central America, with savings up to 25 percent today, ending June 30.
The new sale is valid for bookings made between June 21 and June 30, 2021 for travel between July 1 through March 31, 2022 for select trips in Europe, the United States and Central America, excluding special trips that feature the Floriade Expo and Oberammergau Passion Play programs during certain dates, as well as several United States trips. Please see the website to see a full list of on-sale trips.
Travel advisors can use the code SUMMERSALE21 to save up to 25 percent on select tours. The sale is not valid for group bookings, but are combinable with member benefits. Guests can save up to 10 percent off on trips between April and May featuring the Floriade Expo, while guests choosing a river cruise trip between August and October can receive up to 25 percent in savings.
Guests who book with Collette have the benefit of Collette’s Travel Protection Plan, which allows for cancellation up to 24 hours prior to departure for any reason and features a full refund, excepting the cost of the protection plan.
“We are excited about the prospect of many destinations opening throughout the world and are excited to celebrate with a great offer on upcoming tours.” Said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer of Collette. “To continue supporting travel professionals, we’re also offering advanced commission in conjunction with the sale, so don’t miss out on this one."
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Collette, United States, Central America, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS