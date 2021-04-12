Collette Launches ‘Spring Into Travel’ Sale
April 12, 2021
Collette has launched its “Spring into Travel” sale, offering guests up to 20% off tours around the world.
The new sale is valid for bookings between April 12 through April 23, 2021 for travel dates between May 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022. Use the code SPRINGSAVE21 upon checkout to apply the savings.
The sale includes the tours that feature 2022’s Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany, which began in the mid-1600s and is put on by the townsfolk every ten years to honor the town’s having been spared from the plague.
Collette’s tours also feature the Travel Protection Plan, which protects guests should they need to cancel or change their trip. Throughout the pandemic, the tour operator provided $135 million in refunds.
The tour company is also rewarding travel advisors who book their clients on domestic tours throughout the U.S. For every five domestic bookings for 2021, travel advisors will receive $500, combinable with the Advanced Commission Program.
“We are excited about the launch of our spring into travel sale and want your clients to have the chance to get back to traveling,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette. “We have numerous options for those looking to travel domestically as well as throughout the world, there’s really something for everyone in this sale.”
For more information or to book a tour, please visit Collette or contact your travel advisor.
