Collette Launches Two New Tours

WHY IT RATES: In response to new travel trends, Collette has launched “The Azores Jewels of Portugal” and “Greenland & Iceland: A Nordic-Inspired Voyage” for clients to experience the increasingly popular destinations. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Intern
As leaders in the guided travel industry, Collette is highly perceptive to emerging travel trends. Recently, Collette has seen a shift in travel from Iceland to the Azores and Greenland.
In anticipation of these on-the-rise destinations, Collette recently launched two new tours – ‘The Azores Jewels of Portugal’ and ‘Greenland & Iceland: A Nordic-Inspired Voyage.’
Running in 2020, “The Azores Jewels of Portugal” is part of the Explorations tour line, with smaller groups and more immersive experiences. From volcanic craters and thermal waters to lush vegetation and picturesque coasts, guests can enjoy the natural splendor of this Portuguese archipelago and see why the Azores are commonly referred to as “the Hawaii of Europe.”
The “Greenland & Iceland: A Nordic-Inspired Voyage” runs in 2019 and 2020 and explores the two countries by land and sea over the course of 9 days. The itinerary highlights include Disko Bay, Eqip Sermia Glacier, the Golden Circle, the Blue Lagoon and more. Dramatic landscapes, dynamic cultures and epic travels await.
As the longest-running tour operator in North America, Collette has been leading the way in guided travel for more than 100 years. Collette can fulfill guests deepest travel aspirations in ways that are immersive, intimate and innovative.
