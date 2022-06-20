Collette Reports Spike in Sales of Japan Tours, Adds Additional Itinerary
With a surge in bookings to Japan after it reopened to select approved tour operators and their travelers on June 10, tour operator Collette has created a new itinerary to explore the rich history and culture of the country, called Japan: Past and Present.
Japan: Past and Present is a 14-day itinerary exploring the bustling streets of modern Tokyo, as well as the cultural capitals of Osaka and Kyoto. Prices start at $4,999 per person.
Travelers can enjoy some of the best of Japan, including traveling between the cities aboard a shinkansen bullet train, taking part in a Japanese tea ceremony and much more.
The tour begins with an overnight flight to Tokyo, where travelers will explore the city’s both ancient and futuristic sides for five days. On the fifth day, travelers will board a bullet train to Ise-Shima, where they’ll discover the heritage of female pearl divers and visit the Mikimoto Pearl Museum and Azurihama Beach, all while enjoying Japan’s coastal cuisine.
The next destination is Kyoto! Considered a cultural capital of Japan, travelers can take a step back in time to the Golden Temple, Arashiyama bamboo forest and visit Gion, famous as Kyoto’s geisha district. On the tenth day, travelers will head to Mt. Koya, where they’ll visit shrines and temples, as well as the mausoleum of Kobo Daishi.
The next two days are spent in Hiroshima, visiting the Peace Memorial Park, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, Miyajima Island and perhaps even meeting a survivor of Hiroshima’s atomic bomb attack. After Hiroshima is the last destination, Osaka, where travelers will explore the city for two days prior to leaving.
