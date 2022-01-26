Collette Unveils 15 Percent Savings on US Tours
Claudette Covey January 26, 2022
Collette unveiled savings of up to 15 percent on US tours that travel advisors can share with their clients for bookings made between Jan. 26 - Feb. 4, 2022, for travel between Feb. 1 - Dec. 31, 2022.
To qualify for the 10-day savings, the offer code EXPLORE22 must be used.
“We’re thrilled to give your clients the chance to choose from a variety of tours where they can explore close to home and you can take advantage of advanced commission payments following their booking,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president of Collette.
Collette offers a wide range of U.S. tours, whose highlights include such activities as sampling vintage wines in California’s Napa Valley, watching hot air balloons fill the sky during the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta in Texas, spotting wildlife in Yellowstone National Park and enjoying lobster in New England destinations like Cape Cod.
The savings are available on a first-come-first-served basis and do not include the Alaska Discovery tour.
They are not valid for group or existing bookings and may expire due to inventory availability.
