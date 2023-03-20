Collette Unveils Americana Sale
Collette unveiled its Americana Sale, which offers savings of up to 10 percent on US and Canada tours for bookings made between March 20-27, 2023, for travel between April 4, 2023-Dec. 31, 2023.
“This year’s Americana Sale will give travelers the chance to really take advantage of some big savings when booking a Collette tour to the U.S. or Canada,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, Collette’s president and chief brand officer at Collette.
“Plus, our Spotlight tours really allow travelers to squeeze every last drop out of each destination.”
An example of a Spotlight tour is the six-day “Spotlight on Washington D.C.,” which includes an excursion to the White House; a tour of the Washington National Cathedral where Presidential inaugural masses take place, a visit to Ford’s Theatre, where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated and trips to the Lincoln Memorial and Mountain Vernon.
Rates start at $1,999 per person, double, with departure date beginning on March 23, 2023.
With departures beginning on June 8, 2023, the “Boston & The Cape” itinerary provides travelers with a taste the city and its surrounding destinations. Highlights include visits to sites that played a role in the Salem Witch Trials, an excursion to Plymouth Rock, an excursion to Nantucket and much more.
Rates are $3,299 per person, double.
To qualify for the discount, the AMERICANA23 must be during the booking process.
