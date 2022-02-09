Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Wed February 09 2022

Collette’s 'Book More, Earn More' Advisor Incentive To Expire At The End of February

Tour Operator Collette Lacey Pfalz February 09, 2022

The global tour operator Collette has announced that its “Book More, Earn More” travel advisor incentive program will expire at the end of the month, but that there’s still time for advisors to earn up to $1,500 extra.

Advisors who book five new bookings with a minimum of one Oberammergau Passion Play booking will receive $500. Those who make ten new bookings with a minimum of two Oberammergau bookings and 5 domestic bookings for the year will receive $1,500. Advisors who book ten Oberammergau Passion Play trips by the end of the month can also earn the $1,500 bonus.

The incentives will be paid within 30 days after the clients’ travel quarter. A booking must be two guests in a double room or one guest in a single room. Group bookings for Oberammergau Passion Play trips will also be applied to the incentive. The incentive was originally announced back in October, 2021.

“There’s just a few weeks remaining on the opportunity to Book More and Earn More with Collette. These programs are designed to reward travel professionals for their hard work and dedication to their clients,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer of Collette.

Collette also offers its advisors an advanced commission program, in which advisors receive a portion of the full commission prior to when the client travels. The payment will not be recalled if a client cancels their trip.

