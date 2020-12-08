Companies Offering 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Options for Travelers
December 08, 2020
The Travel Corporation announced on December 8 that it has partnered with Uplift, the only "Buy Now, Pay Later" payment solution for travel to offer travelers an easier option to pay for their trips.
Travelers can now make monthly payments towards the cost of their trips booked through The Travel Corporation with participating brands over an 11-month period, and they can even take their vacation before they pay off the cost of the trip. Those who book with Uplift save 10% off and pay over time with annual percentage rates (APR) from 7%.
Participating brands are Uniworld, Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Contiki, Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and African Travel, Inc.
“Like TTC, we believe travel is an essential part of the human experience,” said Uplift Chief Commercial Officer, Tom Botts. “As we all look forward to traveling again soon, guests will require more payment options. Uplift is the ideal solution, allowing customers to book the trip they deserve while managing their expenses during these uncertain times.”
Travelers can make the decision to use Uplift to pay for their vacation simply by telling their TTC travel advisors, whose booking platforms are already updated with this new payment option.
“As we have shared stories throughout 2020 about our first 100th Anniversary this year, The Travel Corporation continues to be driven by service and is constantly innovating around new ways to make travel more personalized and accessible with the best technology benefiting our loyal Travel Advisors and their clients.” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive of The Travel Corporation.
For more information about this new payment option, please visit TheTravelCorporation.com or ask your TTC travel advisor.
