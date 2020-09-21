Contiki and Home From College to Offer a Travel Internship Opportunity
Tour Operator Contiki Lacey Pfalz September 21, 2020
Contiki and Home From College just announced a partnership designed to send one lucky Contiki intern on a trip of a lifetime with their new internship experience.
Contiki is looking for a Travel Marketing Specialist intern who can develop marketing plans for current and future Contiki trips and build a strategy for a new referral and ambassador program as well as the opportunity to create a brand new Contiki tour.
The candidate selected will travel (when safe) on an expenses-paid trip while documenting their experience across several different platforms, including Contiki’s travel and lifestyle content hub, six-two.
To be considered for the position, you must be outgoing and energetic, have a passion for travel, understand market strategies and social media as well as have a collaborative mindset.
This is an incredible opportunity to not only travel for free but to also explore real-life travel marketing and develop useful skills for future employment.
For more information or to apply, please visit HomeFromCollege.com.
For more information on Contiki
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS