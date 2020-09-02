Contiki Is Gifting Essential Workers a Free Vacation
Contiki announced on September 2 the launching of the Incredible Humans Contest, in which three essential workers will receive a free vacation.
The Incredible Humans Contest is a way to reward the essential worker in your life: simply nominate them and tell their story. Later, if they win, they will receive a free vacation worth up to $2,500, as well as five $500 travel vouchers and Contiki merchandise.
Contiki Cares is a subset program dedicated to helping the world. Its three foci are people, plants and wildlife. The Incredible Humans Contest grew out of the desire to reward the people who have helped fight COVID-19.
“People have always been a key pillar to our business, and connecting people to new communities and cultures around the world is what we do best,” said Steve Kelty, Chief Marketing Officer of Contiki.
“But for now, as we’ve had to put a pin in our immediate travel plans, we’re all refocusing on our communities at home, so we are looking to tell the stories of our incredible travelers who are making a difference in their own backyards. From the nurses and doctors tirelessly working the front lines, activists rallying positive change in their community, to delivery drivers and friendly neighbors going above and beyond, we’ve decided to focus on these Incredible Humans and the stories they are writing right here at home.”
Nominate your essential worker by October 10 by telling their story on the Incredible Humans Contest page. The winners will be announced on October 31.
Contiki is a popular travel brand that runs more than 300 trips in over 50 different countries. Rooted in authenticity and local flavor, Contiki focuses on immersion and promises unforgettable experiences. For more information, please visit Contiki.com.
