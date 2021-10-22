Contiki Launches 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Mystery Hawaii Trip Sweepstakes
Tour Operator Contiki Lacey Pfalz October 22, 2021
Contiki, the tour operator for 18-to-35 year-olds, is launching a new sweepstakes, allowing three lucky winners to join the operator’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer”-themed mystery trip in Hawaii, where the series was filmed.
The 7-night trip visits the locations where the mystery-thriller Amazon Original series was filmed and offers yoga sessions, snorkeling in the Molokini crater, a private Jeep tour, a pool party, farm tour, Luau dinner, a surfing or stand-up paddleboarding lesson and more on Waikiki and Maui.
Three lucky individuals will win spots on the trip, including free round-trip airfare, by filling out their contact information, including email, birthdate and phone number on Contiki’s contest page and answering questions to ‘clear their name’ as suspects in true “I Know What You Did Last Summer” fashion. The sweepstakes ends on November 15, 2021 and the three winners will be contacted after the end date.
The Hawaii Escape trip is offering two travel dates: April 26 through May 2 or July 16-23, both dates beginning at $2,989 per person, with 24 guests maximum.
For more information or to sign up for the sweepstakes, please visit Contiki.
