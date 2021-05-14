Contiki Launches New Member’s Only Travel Lounge
With young travelers excited to hit the road again but uncertainty remaining around booking and departures, Contiki Holidays has started an exciting new way to travel—the Contiki Travel Lounge.
Through this private member’s-only Facebook and email group that keen travelers can opt-into, members will find access to hot-off-the-press releases of available spots on upcoming 2021 Contiki trip departures and exclusive mystery trips available at discounts. There will also be giveaways and safe travel updates.
Group members will be the first to grab spots on Contiki trips to Europe this summer and have the chance to take advantage of exclusive discounts of up to 40 percent off mystery trips. These will be popular Contiki departures, but guests won’t know where they are traveling until they book. There will be limited spots available on each trip, and these trips will only be offered to Lounge members.
Mystery trips are a popular trend with Gen-Z travelers. Sixty-seven percent of respondents from across the globe in Contiki’s recent Voice of a Generation survey from January of this year stated that they would book a mystery travel ticket, even if it meant not knowing where they were going until the day before.
Members of the Contiki Travel Lounge will receive regular ‘trip drops’ detailing dates and prices for trips available to book immediately, and the exclusive mystery trip drops will happen every month.
Members will also receive regular giveaways, including Contiki’s signature sustainable water bottles, Teemill T-shirts and tote bags up for grabs.
“The Contiki Travel Lounge is an exciting step through the door for those who are keen to get out and travel again, as soon as possible,” said Adam Armstrong, CEO of Contiki. “We want to reassure those who are still restricted by border controls that Contiki is ready for them as soon as they’re ready to book. And although anybody can book online now for a 2022 trip, the Contiki Travel Lounge provides an alternative for those wanting to get back on the road as soon as possible in 2021, and the Mystery trips are there for the most adventurous travelers who are happy to take advantage of an exclusive deal while also being the first out there–wherever that may take them.”
