Costa Rica Reopens to All US Residents November 1
Tour Operator Laurie Baratti October 05, 2020
U.S. tour operator Costa Rica Dream Adventures (CRDA) excitedly shared the news today that Costa Rica will welcome residents from anywhere in the United States beginning on November 1. Previously, only residents of certain, approved U.S. states were permitted entry into the Central American country.
For 20 years now, CRDA has been serving the travel industry as one of the U.S.’ main tour operators to Costa Rica, providing personalized vacations to individuals, couples, families and groups. The company’s U.S. offices are located in Atlanta, Georgia, and its Costa Rican offices are in San Jose, providing 24/7 in-country customer support.
"These are the good news we have been waiting for. Our company has established new vacation protocols that will make travelers feel safe and secure that we will be there for them. Our services start from the moment our customers call until they take their flight back home. We're ready to meet again," said Arthur Salus, CEO of Costa Rica Dream Adventures.
CRDA has established new health and safety protocols amid the pandemic, which align with guidance from the Costa Rican government and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Costa Rica Dream Adventures Vacation Protocols:
—Before booking, a Costa Rica specialist will verify that travelers meet the entry requirements.
—Company personnel in Costa Rica are required to wear face masks.
—Transportation vehicles are disinfected in between customers.
—Luggage will be disinfected with alcohol.
—Air-conditioning in transfer vehicles will be set to flow (not circulating).
—Air-conditioning will be sanitized daily.
—Guests will have their temperatures taken before boarding tour vehicles.
—Guests will have 24/7 access to in-country travel assistance while in Costa Rica.
Entry Requirements for Costa Rica:
—Travelers must complete the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at salud.go.cr.
—Travelers must present proof of negative results from an RT-PCR diagnostic test taken within 72 hours of travel to Costa Rica.
—Visitors are required to have Traveler’s Medical Insurance—either an international policy or one purchased in Costa Rica through the National Insurance Institute. For international policies, customers must obtain certification from their insurance company (in either Spanish or English) of the following conditions:
1. Policy will be effective during their visit to Costa Rica.
2. Guaranteed minimum USD $50,000 coverage of medical expenses in the event that the policyholder falls ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica.
3. Includes minimum coverage of USD $2,000 for lodging expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic.
For more information, visit costaricadreamadventures.com.
