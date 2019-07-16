Cox & Kings Luxury Journeys Around the World
Tour Operator Cox & Kings Janeen Christoff July 16, 2019
Cox & Kings is always on the lookout for new ways to deliver the newest, most unique experiences to its guests.
The tour operator has a team of dedicated destination specialists that are devoted to keeping tabs on emerging hot spots and curating special experiences for its guests’ itineraries.
This year, Cox & Kings has a variety of handcrafted new journeys that literally take guests around the world.
For example, the Epic Patagonia Motorcycle Journey is an 18-day, 17-night trip that takes an intimate group of up to four guests on a similar path of notorious bandit Butch Cassidy.
Travelers have the chance to spend a night in a traditional estancia and traverse some of Patagonia’s most remote locales on a motorcycle. Guests visit Osorno, Chile and travel to Bariloche, Argentina, before heading to Esquel, Puyuhuapi, Coyhaique, Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz, Calafate and Torres del Paine. Travelers also have the chance to visit Ushuaia and Punta Arenas before the journey finishes in Santiago.
Cox & Kings now also offers a new custom luxury glamping experience in Iceland. It is hard to find a destination that offers more in the way of magnificent, otherworldly landscapes than Iceland, and there’s no better way to experience them than to sleep in the countryside.
The journey begins in Reykjavik and then departs for the Snaefellsness Peninsula where guests begin their glamping experience to see sparkling fjords, dramatic volcanic peaks, sheer sea cliffs, sweeping golden beaches and rough lava flows.
Travelers can also choose to travel with Cox & Kings to Croatia for a private yacht experience. For eight days and seven nights, guests journey around the Adriatic Sea to Mljet Island, Korcula, Hvar, Vis and Split, enjoying authentic cuisine, wine tasting, scenery and the warmth and hospitality of the Croatian people.
For travelers who would like to explore the world with more people, Cox & Kings now offers experiences with small, intimate groups.
Last year, the tour operator announced its new Small Group Luxury Journeys, and the itineraries continue to offer guests the same type of high-end experience that individual travelers have grown to know and love on a Cox & Kings trip. While they have a lower price point, they still give guests a bespoke journey.
These journeys are also hand-curated by the company’s team of experts and offer knowledgeable guides, local culinary experiences, exclusive access to sights and guaranteed departures.
Guests can travel to South Africa, India, Japan, China and more.
For example, the Iconic India trip is a 15-day itinerary that explores New Delhi, Varanasi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Udaipur and Mumbai. Prices start at $7,275.
The Grand Circuit of China is a 13-day itinerary that explores Beijing, Xian, Chengdu, Yangshuo and Shanghai, and prices start at $6,795.
