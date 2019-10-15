Last updated: 07:37 PM ET, Tue October 15 2019

Cox & Kings No Longer USTOA Member

Tour Operator Cox & Kings, The Americas Janeen Christoff October 15, 2019

PHOTO: Person booking flight tickets online on laptop (photo via Motortion / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Cox & Kings nno longer a part of USTOA. (photo via Motortion / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Cox & Kings, the Americas, including its affiliate East India Travel Company, is no longer a part of USTOA and no longer participates in the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.

“Travel agents should be aware that purchases of Cox & Kings, The Americas products made prior to October 15, 2019, may be protected under the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. Client deposits and payments thereafter will not be covered by the USTOA program,” advised USTOA president and CEO Terry Dale.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
San Juan, Puerto Rico along Paseo de la Princesa

Puerto Rico's Growth is Exponential

Destination & Tourism
Outside a Barbados rum bar

Caribbean Tourism Organization to Close New York, UK Offices

Travel Agent
A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle

Strategic Use of Technology Can Improve Airline Passenger...

Airlines & Airports
Getty Images - plane

October Airfares Reach Lowest Levels in Over Six Years

Airlines & Airports

Travelers who have lost deposits and payments made before October 15, 2019, could be eligible to file claims for nonperformance said USTOA. The claim form and procedure can be found at USTOA.com.

Reports have recently surfaced that raised questions regarding the tour operator.

Cox & Kings of India missed debt payments and then Virtuoso cut ties with the Americas division.

In late September, Azamara Cruises filed a lawsuit in federal court in Florida’s Southern District for nonpayment, according to a report in Travel Weekly, and, yesterday, the tour operator suspended U.S. business operations.

For more information on Cox & Kings, The Americas, United States

For more Tour Operator News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Globe On Moss In Forest

An Increasing Number of Tour Operators Begin Offering Carbon...

Explore Iceland & Greenland Alongside Adventurer Alex Pancoe on a Luxury Expedition Cruise

How to Have the Ultimate Excursion in the Caribbean With ShoreTrips

Insight Vacations Introduces Exclusive Airfare Offer for Select Itineraries

G Adventures Launches Enhanced Official Animal Welfare Policy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS