Cox & Kings No Longer USTOA Member
Tour Operator Cox & Kings, The Americas Janeen Christoff October 15, 2019
Cox & Kings, the Americas, including its affiliate East India Travel Company, is no longer a part of USTOA and no longer participates in the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
“Travel agents should be aware that purchases of Cox & Kings, The Americas products made prior to October 15, 2019, may be protected under the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. Client deposits and payments thereafter will not be covered by the USTOA program,” advised USTOA president and CEO Terry Dale.
Travelers who have lost deposits and payments made before October 15, 2019, could be eligible to file claims for nonperformance said USTOA. The claim form and procedure can be found at USTOA.com.
Reports have recently surfaced that raised questions regarding the tour operator.
Cox & Kings of India missed debt payments and then Virtuoso cut ties with the Americas division.
In late September, Azamara Cruises filed a lawsuit in federal court in Florida’s Southern District for nonpayment, according to a report in Travel Weekly, and, yesterday, the tour operator suspended U.S. business operations.
