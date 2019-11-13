Customize Your Group Experience With Central Holidays
Tour Operator Central Holidays Janeen Christoff November 13, 2019
Central Holidays is an expert in group travel and offers a team that is ready to assist travel advisors with their next big booking, offering in-depth experiences that are coveted by the modern traveler.
“Our group tours are designed to fulfill the distinctive needs of a special audience and are fully customized based on your group’s budget, the desired length of travel and the itinerary’s included features,” said Lori Corless, vice president of marketing for Central Holidays. “We value your experiences and are accustomed to tailoring a group departure based on your group’s special interest needs and preferences.”
Central Holidays has been specializing in group travel since 1972, garnering acclaim for meeting clients’ needs and travel desires.
“Enjoy our culture and history programs throughout the world, with unforgettable visits to castles, places of worship, museums, gardens, and ancient buildings that have been unbelievably well preserved,” said Corless. “Our guests can experience the cultures of different countries by attending concerts, shows or simply enjoying the regional food scene, and we invite them to meet the locals and interact with them.”
Beyond experiences, Central Holidays offers amazing resources for travel agents, too. Chief among the reasons to choose the tour operator for a group booking is the quality, value and service the company provides.
The tour operator caters to special interests and can tailor experiences to fit the desires of the group. The company specializes in family reunions, leisure programs, meetings and incentives, cruises and more.
“Our staff offers dedicated service for corporate incentive trips, sales meetings, conferences, convention theme parties and special events,” said Corless. “You can choose the modern setting of a convention center or hotel, a prestigious castle, the charm and ambiance of a historic villa, or the luxury of the finest cruise ships afloat.”
They can create meaningful experiences that focus on art and architecture, archeology and ancient civilizations and religious trips in destinations such as Italy, Africa, West Asia and Latin America.
In September, Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences organized a corporate “Supertrip” that took almost 5,000 salespeople and their families to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The group was was the largest incentive group ever to travel to visit Israel.
“Programs are handcrafted by specialists and travel agents have access to an easy, timesaving booking process with a quick turnaround on proposals and generous comps and commissions,” said Corless. “There are existing departures with no minimum passenger requirements.”
Group planners receive access to a network of support. There are full-color professional brochures available as well as HTML e-brochures. Planners have access to an online booking engine available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
“Count on Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences to offer you the personal care and attention to ensure a successful trip year after year,” said Corless. “We strive to consistently maintain a high standard of service, from the planning stages, while on location, and after your return, ensuring that your group is fully satisfied with their trip and with Central Holidays.”
For more information on Central Holidays, Italy, Europe, Africa
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS