Discover the Wonders of Malaysia With Globotours

Tour Operator Janeen Christoff March 28, 2022
Travelers can explore Malaysia's stunning metropolis, beautiful highlands and pristine beaches with Globotours.
The tour operator is offering a book now, travel later, and a second person 50 percent off deal.
During the weeklong journey, guests have the chance to experience all the magnificent sights of Malaysia's largest city, Kuala Lumpur. Travelers visit the gate of the king’s palace, national mosque, national monument and cenotaph, independence square and the famous Petronas Twin Towers.
Following time in KL, guests go to the Cameron Highlands, known for rolling hills and tea estates.
From the Cameron Highlands, guests visit Penang and, en route, stop in the Royal town of Kuala Kangsar to see the unique architecture and discover the rich history of the Royal Town on a river cruise.
While in Penang, visitors explore bustling Georgetown, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area is essentially a living museum where past and present exist together. Another highlight is a full-day tour of Orangutan Island.
The journey includes two nights of accommodation at the Melia Hotel Kuala Lumpur as well as one night in a Studio room at Strawberry Park Cameron Highlands. In Penang, guests stay at Bayview Beach Resort Penang.
Daily breakfast is included as is ground transportation and sightseeing tours in a private vehicle.
There are daily departures starting April 1-March 31, 2023. Prices start at $1,398 with second guests sharing a room starting at $699.
