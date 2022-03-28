Last updated: 04:00 AM ET, Mon March 28 2022

Discover the Wonders of Malaysia With Globotours

Tour Operator Janeen Christoff March 28, 2022

Misty morning at Cameron Highlands tea plantation overlooking layered hills (photo via blackcatimaging / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Misty morning at Cameron Highlands tea plantation overlooking layered hills (photo via blackcatimaging / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Travelers can explore Malaysia's stunning metropolis, beautiful highlands and pristine beaches with Globotours.

The tour operator is offering a book now, travel later, and a second person 50 percent off deal.

ADVERTISING
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia City Center skyline. (Photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia city center skyline. (Photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

During the weeklong journey, guests have the chance to experience all the magnificent sights of Malaysia's largest city, Kuala Lumpur. Travelers visit the gate of the king’s palace, national mosque, national monument and cenotaph, independence square and the famous Petronas Twin Towers.

Following time in KL, guests go to the Cameron Highlands, known for rolling hills and tea estates.

You May Also Like

Petronas Towers, also known as Menara Petronas is the tallest buildings in the world from 1998 to 2004. (photo via Rat0007 / iStock / Getty Images Plus) BOGO Deals on Six-Night Malaysia Tours Tour Operator

Sky Bridge, Langkawi, Malaysia Ideal Itinerary: Langkawi Travel Bubble and Beyond Destination & Tourism

Asam Laksa, Malaysian food, cuisine, soup Eat Your Way Around Malaysia Destination & Tourism

Batu Caves Lord Murugan Statue and entrance near Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. A limestone outcrop located just north of Kuala Lumpur, Batu Caves has three main caves featuring temples and Hindu shrines. (photo via VladyslavDanilin / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Getting To Know Malaysia’s Vibrant Culture Destination & Tourism

Sunset at Eagle Sqare Malaysia Welcomes Back Travelers to Legendary Langkawi Destination & Tourism

From the Cameron Highlands, guests visit Penang and, en route, stop in the Royal town of Kuala Kangsar to see the unique architecture and discover the rich history of the Royal Town on a river cruise.

While in Penang, visitors explore bustling Georgetown, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area is essentially a living museum where past and present exist together. Another highlight is a full-day tour of Orangutan Island.

The journey includes two nights of accommodation at the Melia Hotel Kuala Lumpur as well as one night in a Studio room at Strawberry Park Cameron Highlands. In Penang, guests stay at Bayview Beach Resort Penang.

Daily breakfast is included as is ground transportation and sightseeing tours in a private vehicle.

There are daily departures starting April 1-March 31, 2023. Prices start at $1,398 with second guests sharing a room starting at $699.

For more information on Malaysia

For more Tour Operator News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Petronas Towers, also known as Menara Petronas is the tallest buildings in the world from 1998 to 2004. (photo via Rat0007 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BOGO Deals on Six-Night Malaysia Tours

Collette Announces Over 90 Percent of Its Tours Are Again Fully Operational

TTC Responds to Solo Travel Demand With Special Offers

Colletts Welcomes Jenifer Hartnett as Tour Operations and Contracts Manager

Commit To Responsible Travel With EF Go Ahead Tours

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS