Don’t Miss G Adventures 10-Day Cyber Sale
Tour Operator G Adventures November 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can take advantage of markdowns on 600 itineraries across six continents. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Leading small-group adventure operator, G Adventures, is launching a seven-day Cyber Sale in the week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With savings of up to 35 percent on thousands of trips departing between December 3, 2019, and April 30, 2020, the sale begins at 12:01 a.m. EST on November 26, 2019, and runs until 11:59 p.m. EST on December 05, 2019.
Steve Lima, director of marketing U.S. and Latin America for G Adventures, says this is the company's biggest annual sale, and it brings travelers the biggest selection of tours at the best prices.
"With trips spanning the globe, including destinations closer to home, there’s a life-changing adventure for everyone in this year’s sale. And when travelers book with G Adventures, they know their money also goes to help change the lives of local people in the destination they choose to travel to,” says Lima.
During the Cyber Sale, 600 itineraries across six continents will be marked down, adding up to more than 7,400 opportunities to join an immersive, life-changing adventure before April 30, 2020. Of those, over 400 trips will feature a 30 to 35 percent discount.
Destinations with the deepest discount of 35 percent include Costa Rica, Peru, the British Virgin Islands, the Galapagos and Hawaii.
Sample itineraries include:
—Classic Costa Rica-a five-day trip traveling from San Jose to La Fortuna will be priced from $422 per person (was $649per person), departing on December 18, 2019.
—Machu Picchu in Style-a seven-day trip from Lima to Cusco will be priced from $1,072 per person (was $1,649per person), departing on January 13, 2020.
—Sailing the British Virgin Islands-a seven-day trip from Scrub Island return is priced from $1,170 per person (was $1,799per person), departing on January 24, 2020.
—Galapagos-North & Central Islands Aboard the Eden-a seven-day trip from Quito return is priced from $2,145 per person (was $3,299 per person), departing on January 25, 2019.
—Hawaii Adventure-an eight-day trip from Waikiki to Kapa‘a is priced from $2,015 per person (was $3,099 per person), departing on February 09, 2020.
—Burgundy River Cruise Adventure-an eight-day trip from Dijon return is priced from $1,950 (was $2,999 per person) departing on April 3, 2020.
—America’s Canyonland Express-a nine-day trip from Las Vegas return is priced from $1,300 per person (was $1,999 per person) departing on April 18, 2020.
Travelers can visit Gadventures.com/subscriptions/newsletters/ to sign up for an email to notify them when deals go live on the tour operator’s homepage at on November 26. Alternatively they can call 877-277-9849 or consult their local travel agent for more details, and full terms and conditions.
SOURCE: G Adventures press release.
For more information on G Adventures, United States
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS