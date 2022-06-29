ETS Tours Increases Holy Land Offerings for 2023
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz June 29, 2022
ETS Tours is adding new Holy Land tours for 2023 as well as a new travel advisor training webinar on selling faith-based tours after high demand for trips to this region of the world.
The four new or enhanced tours to the Holy Land for 2023 include new sites and even new itineraries, like one specifically for women.
The 11-Day Her Journey – A Holy Land Experience for Women takes women travelers along the footsteps of Jesus and focuses on his female followers, visiting key sites in places like Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Samaria, Nazareth, the Sea of Galilee and more. Guided tours, first-class hotels and overseas airport transfers are only some of the benefits of this tour, which begins at $4,098 per person.
One of the newly enhanced itineraries is the 10-Day Holy Land Classic 2023, featuring new sites. Destinations and attractions include Jerusalem, Nazareth, the Western Wall, Mount Zion, the Mount of Olives, Cana, Caesarea, Galilee and more. Extensions for this tour include a trip to Cairo following the Exodus, a cruise down the Nile or a visit to Petra and the Dead Sea. The trip begins at $3,298 per person.
The travel advisor webinar series will be held on June 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants will learn how to sell faith-based travel with an emphasis on group bookings and the Holy Land. They can register ahead of time or join the live webinar.
