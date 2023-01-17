ETS Tours Offering New Air-Inclusive Packages & Advisor FAM Opportunity
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz January 17, 2023
Leading faith-based travel brand ETS Tours launched a new category of offers, HOT DEALS, with three vacation tour packages including international airfare out of New York, all priced under $3,000.
It’s also reminding travel advisors that there are still openings available for the May 23, 2023 Egypt FAM trip, where they can learn through traveling just how to sell, plan and facilitate faith-based travel. Travelers can enjoy the land-only trip starting at $1,598. Advisors can learn more or register for the trip on ETS’ travel advisor portal.
The three new HOT DEALS include the October 6, 2023 departure of the 8-Day Egyptian Adventure, visiting the Pyramids, the Great Sphinx, the Egyptian Museum and some lesser-known but no less important historical landmarks, such as the Alabaster Mosque of Mohamed Ali. Biblical sites include St. Virgin Mary’s Coptic Church, Memphis and Saqqara.
For travelers who’d like to visit Jordan, the October 13, 2023 departure of the 8-Day Adventure Tour in Holy Jordan brings the Bible to life, visiting Mount Nebo, Petra, Wadi Rum and other sites.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai can be enjoyed with a faith-based tour departing on November 25, 2023. The 7-Day Arabian Wonders itinerary visits Dubai’s new and ancient city, Abu Dhabi and the Lahbab desert.
“The ETS product development team along with our destination management teams in Egypt, Jordan, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have designed these travel programs, packed with included experiential activities and excursions as well as planned pilgrimage moments that share each destination in our special way,” said James Ridgway, CEO of ETS Tours.
“Further, they have negotiated superb savings exclusively presented by ETS, making itineraries accessible to a broad range of budgets so even more travelers can experience our brand of faith-based travel,” continued Ridgway. “As a new category of special offers just introduced by ETS, group planners, travel advisors, and their clients can look forward to our introducing even more HOT DEALS to new destinations throughout the year.”
