Eurobound Unveils Family Graduation Package to France
Claudette Covey May 04, 2022
Eurobound unveiled a nine-day family vacation package to France, which it said is ideally suited for graduation gifts.
The package, which is designed for first-time visitors, includes three nights in Paris, two nights in the Loire Valley’s Montbazon, two nights in Aix en Provence and an overnight stay at the Hilton, Charles de Gaulle Airport at the end of the trip.
Highlights in Paris, where the itinerary begins, include a St. German chocolate and pastry walking tour of St. Germain, a half-day Versailles tour and a free day with priority tickets to the Eiffel Tower and a Seine River cruise.
In the Loire Valley, where guests will be accommodated at the Domaine de la Tortiniere, a 19th-century chateau hotel, tour highlights include a full-day excursion to Chateau de Chenonceau, which includes a wine tasting and lunch, and a cycling tour on the banks of the Loire River.
In Provence, highlights include a full-day tour of Les Alpilles de Provence with visits to Saint-Remy-de-Provence, a Carrieres des Lumieres multimedia presentation in Les Baux-de-Provence and an Aix en Provence walking tour.
Per person cost is $4,165, which includes superior and deluxe two-room accommodations, private touring, airport and rail transfers and first-class rail travel between destinations.
