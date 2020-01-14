Excite Holidays Suspends Operations, Placed in Administration
Excite Holidays has reportedly suspended operations after two of its subsidiaries were placed into administration.
According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Global Travel Specialists Pty Limited and Global Travel Holdings Pty Limited became insolvent, and the company was taken over.
The Excite Holidays website suspended its travel advisor platform, and all social media accounts associated with the company were shut down. In addition, the global travel wholesaler posted a notice to customers and agents.
“Excite Holidays is currently in the final stages of commercial discussions and as such we have suspended the operation of our platform until the discussions are completed,” the statement read. “Should you require any assistance regarding a booking, please email us on help@exciteholidays.com.”
In December, Excite Holidays posted on its Facebook page that it was “experiencing system issues which have affected a number of our bookings and calls.”
While the shutdown of the popular global travel wholesaler has left impacted travel advisors and their clients in bad shape, companies like Beyond Travel, Global Group Travel Services, International Rail, STUBA and Viva Holidays are offering assistance to impacted travelers and agents.
