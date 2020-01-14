Last updated: 02:56 PM ET, Tue January 14 2020

Excite Holidays Suspends Operations, Placed in Administration

Tour Operator Excite Holidays Donald Wood January 14, 2020

Excite Holidays' US launch party
PHOTO: Excite Holidays' US launch party. (photo courtesy of Excite Holidays)

Excite Holidays has reportedly suspended operations after two of its subsidiaries were placed into administration.

According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Global Travel Specialists Pty Limited and Global Travel Holdings Pty Limited became insolvent, and the company was taken over.

MORE Tour Operator
Hikers on the Mt. Kilimanjaro route to the summit

Collette Launches New African Safari: Kenya and Tanzania...

G Normous Agent Incentive

G Adventures Announces the Return of G-Normous Agent...

The Tucano, a three-story vessel owned by Amazon Nature Tours

Amazon Nature Tours: 5 Things to Love About a 'Safari...

The Excite Holidays website suspended its travel advisor platform, and all social media accounts associated with the company were shut down. In addition, the global travel wholesaler posted a notice to customers and agents.

“Excite Holidays is currently in the final stages of commercial discussions and as such we have suspended the operation of our platform until the discussions are completed,” the statement read. “Should you require any assistance regarding a booking, please email us on help@exciteholidays.com.”

In December, Excite Holidays posted on its Facebook page that it was “experiencing system issues which have affected a number of our bookings and calls.”

While the shutdown of the popular global travel wholesaler has left impacted travel advisors and their clients in bad shape, companies like Beyond Travel, Global Group Travel Services, International Rail, STUBA and Viva Holidays are offering assistance to impacted travelers and agents.

For more information on Excite Holidays

For more Tour Operator News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS