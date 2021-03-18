Exodus Travels, African Wildlife Foundation Unveil Conservation-Focused Safaris
Tour Operator Exodus Travels Claudette Covey March 18, 2021
Exodus Travels has joined forces with the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) to create a portfolio of programs that will put the spotlight on such issues as gorilla conservation in Uganda, elephant conservation in Zimbabwe, and more.
“During these times, supporting like-minded organizations such as the African Wildlife Foundation is more important than ever before,” said Exodus Travels Marketing Director Robin Brooks “We are honored to join forces with such an incredible group of people and their efforts through this partnership; and as with all Exodus adventures across the globe are dedicated to ensuring tourism dollars are used responsibly to support regenerative and sustainable initiatives and organizations that benefit destinations and the communities within.”
Itineraries, which will be led by ATW conservationists, include Extraordinary Ethiopia: Highlands and Beyond; Namibia Flying Safari Uganda: Great Apes & Wild Savannas; and Zimbabwe, the Wild Zambezi & Victoria Falls.
Exodus and AWF will offer a complimentary virtual Uganda safari on March 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on the Exodus Travels Facebook page.
The mission of AWF, which was founded in 1961, is to advocate for the protection of Africa’s wildlife and wildlands.
Departures will commence in September 2021and operate through 2022.
