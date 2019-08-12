Exodus Travels Introduces New Chernobyl Experience
Fans of HBO’s documentary “Chernobyl” can get an up-close look at the site and the events that took place during the 1986 incident.
Exodus Travels has launched the Chernobyl & Kiev Long Weekend tour scheduled to begin departures in November. The tour operator is one of the only companies with a permit to operate at the site.
The new trip is operated by locals, ensuring that history and heritage are shared sensitively and respectfully. Guests also stay in and eat at locally-owned businesses throughout the trip.
“We are pleased to have secured unparalleled access to such a historical site, and to be working with guides who can share the story of Chernobyl in a meaningful and ethical manner,” says Robin Brooks, marketing director for Exodus Travels. “Providing our travelers with this once-in-a-lifetime experience—while enabling them to travel responsibly through collaboration with community leaders—is at the core of Exodus' DNA as a company."
Guests will experience a three-hour tour of the restricted but still-functioning Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) that includes a visit to the nuclear control room and reactor hall.
To keep guests safe, visitors are equipped with official NPP protective gowns, shoe coverings and a radiation-measuring dosimeter.
After the visit, guests have lunch with workers in the canteen for lunch and hear a firsthand account of what occurred during the fateful event.
Following the tour of the reactor, guests head to the abandoned town of Pripyat where they see the tens of thousands of homes left abandoned, observe the Red Forest, the region hit with the largest amount of radiation, and spend a night within the deserted Exclusion Zone.
The tour also includes a visit to the Soviet-era military Duga radar system and wander the grounds of some of Kiev’s historical landmarks, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Lavra Monastery.
The per-person, double occupancy rate for the tour starts at $1,249. Tours begin on November 7 and departures continue through 2020.
