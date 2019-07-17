Exodus Travels Launches New Expedition Series Led by Famous Explorers
Leading adventure tour operator Exodus Travels has just launched a series of NEW expeditions: Exodus Quests, all led by intrepid anthropologists, filmmakers, photographers and National Geographic Explorers. From the remote fjords of Norway and the secretive tigers of India to the ancient monuments of Jordan and the winsome wildlife of Namibia, Exodus’ new series of itineraries are designed to challenge, embolden and inform the curious traveler, and are all led by lifelong globetrotting legends who have been to the ends of the earth—and are excited to share what they found.
The NEW Exodus Quests series currently includes:
Hidden Treasures of Jordan with Wade Davis
An arid land of towering sand dunes, desert castles and a rose-red necropolis awaits on Exodus’ Hidden Treasures of Jordan tour, where filmmaker, best-selling author and National Geographic Explorer Wade Davis awaits as the ultimate travel companion. Named by National Geographic as one of the “Explorers for the Millennium,” Wade’s award-winning novels—inspired by his expeditions—have been lauded by literary foundations and Hollywood alike. Join Wade on an adventure spanning Jordan’s Desert Loop east of Amman, Madaba’s sacred Mount Nebo and the Crusade-era castles of Petra. See the Dead Sea Scrolls, overnight in an authentic Bedouin Camp and snorkel the coral reefs of the Red Sea—all while accompanied by one of the most celebrated explorers in the game.
12 days from $2,499 USD
Departing March 13, 2020
Cape Town to Victoria Falls with Michelle Valberg
Treat yourself to an epic journey through South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe on Exodus’ Cape Town to Victoria Falls itinerary. Join renowned Nikon Ambassador and renowned wildlife photographer Michelle Valberg on a leisurely trip reminiscent of the golden age of travel, where the well-heeled took their time, diving deep into every destination they visited. Meet the friendly giants of the world at the elephant-filled Chobe National Park, trek the lunar landscapes of Deadvlei and capture mantle-worthy shots of Africa’s charismatic wildlife before toasting the trip at one of South Africa’s local vineyards. Michelle has traveled around the world and back for over 30 years and has stood on all seven continents. Her work was featured in critically acclaimed exhibitions and she continues to be one of the most globally recognized photographers.
20 days from $5,699 USD
Departing June 7, 2020
Thai Indochina Explorer with George Kourounis
Discover the complex culture and histories of Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand alongside RCGS Explorer-in-Residence, National Geographic Explorer, TV presenter and photographer George Kourounis on Exodus’ Thai Indochina itinerary. A globally renowned adventurer, his travels have taken him to more than 90 countries across all seven continents. Join George on an exotic adventure through the Cu Chi war tunnels as he shares his personal tips on how to expertly capture the ruins of Angkor Wat. Grapple with Phnom Penh’s war-torn past during a visit to the Tuol Sleng museum and the killing fields of Choeung Ek, embark on a jungle trek in Khao Yai and become immersed in the local lifestyle with homestays in the Mekong Delta.
15 days from $2,979 USD
Departing February 15, 2020
Highlights of Nepal with Javier Frutos
Who better to explore the ancient temples, extraordinary wildlife and medieval cities within the mountaintop kingdom of Nepal than with prominent nature photographer Javier Frutos. On Exodus’ Highlights of Nepal special photographic departure, search for tigers, crocs and sloth bears by Jeep, in dugout canoes or on foot. Hike through the rugged Annapurna foothills, ride an oxcart through the village of Tharu, climb to the World Peace Pagoda on Lake Phewa, and roam the artisan markets of Kathmandu valley where monks chant in the streets. Javier is known for his wildlife photography, as well as capturing stunning landscapes, and will be on hand to share his artistic skills with guests of this exclusive expedition.
12 days from $3,149 USD
Departing April 6, 2020
Highlights of India with Jeff Fuchs
Delve into a world of marble palaces, holy riverbanks, maze-like marketplaces and secretive jungle cats with mountaineer and documentarian Jeff Fuchs on tour of the Highlights of Northern India. Jeff is a celebrated traveler, orator and tea aficionado and was the first westerner to trek the 6000 km Yunnan-Tibet Ancient Tea Horse Road. A noted journalist with National Geographic Traveler, Outpost, The Huffington Post and Condé Nast Traveler, Jeff has led more than 30 Himalayan expeditions, and his guided trip, Traversing the Ancient Tea Horse Road, was named by National Geographic Traveler as one of “50 Trips of a Lifetime.” Wander the streets of Jaipur, a late 18th century city that features vibrantly colored streets, then stroll to the former residence of the Maharaja—turned City Palace Museum—displaying ancient royal artifacts. Leave the city behind for a tiger reserve in rural India, where the striped kings of the jungle can be spotted alongside crocodiles, deer and parakeets. In Varanasi—one of the holiest cities in the world—indulge in a massage on the riverbank of the Ganges.
9 days from $2,779 USD
Departing February 28, 2020
Norway Arctic Lights & Whales with Jill Heinerth
Join filmmaker, photographer and underwater explorer Jill Heinerth beneath the Arctic lights of Norway on this exclusive northern journey. A 30-year veteran of global trailblazing, Jill has appeared on PBS, National Geographic and the BBC. Hone your photography skills with this creative legend as she shares tales of her incredible adventures on this trip inspired by the original Arctic expeditioners. Try your hand at ice fishing on a remote island, engage in a space mission simulation at the Andoya Space Center, and brave chilly Arctic waters in search of orca and humpback whales. Keep your eyes peeled for the Northern Lights while overnighting in wilderness cabins and guesthouses, then top off the trip with an authentic Nordic meal around a roaring fire in a traditionally styled Sami teepee.
5 days from $3,449 USD
Departing March 19, 2020
For a glimpse of the new Exodus Quests or for more information, please visit www.exodustravels.com/rcgs-quests.
SOURCE: Exodus Travels press release.
