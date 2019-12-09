Exodus Travels' New 2020 Brochures Collection Features Art With Impact
Tour Operator Exodus Travels December 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The art benefits Exodus' Inspiration Project, which takes local children from underserved neighborhoods around the globe on day trips within their homelands.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
They say that ‘art imitates life,’ but in the case of Exodus Travels’ new brochure collection for 2020-2021, art is imitating travel.
For the second year in a row, the new collection features whimsical cover art created by celebrated Bosnian and Herzegovinian artist Martina Crepulja. The collaboration brings together Exodus’s commitment to responsible tourism with Crepulja’s passion for encouraging and supporting children through art, as a portion of her fee is donated to Exodus’ Inspiration Project, an initiative that takes local children from underserved neighborhoods around the globe on day trips within their homelands.
“When I started to work on this project, I was looking to get more involved in the local community,” Crepulja says. “The last six years of my education were funded by scholarships and I wanted to find a way to give back what was given to me.”
As such, the artist says “it means a lot” that last year’s commission supported 475 kids on Inspiration Project day trips in Laos.
“At Exodus, we approach everything we do with the intention of supporting the communities we travel within,” says Robin Brooks, Marketing Director. “Not only will these brochures inspire others when they see Martina’s stunning work but it’s an opportunity to inspire young people in the communities we visit by influencing real, positive social exchanges.”
After plenty of research and studying of different locales in order to best capture scenes in a realistic fashion, Crepulja used playful color composition to establish depth and texture. She says that this year’s brochure covers are simpler in style than last year’s, though similarly, she paid special attention to small details to truly transport a traveler to a moment or place through her work.
“Ultimately, the illustrations are inviting people to discover these locations,” she says.
Crepulja admits that working on this project with Exodus has been a learning experience, pushing her skills in new directions and expanding her creative abilities. Still, her top take-away is supporting kids in education.
“I’m so grateful that these brochures give me the exposure I need to spread the word to work on these projects,” she says.
Exodus features 600+ tours to 100+ countries worldwide, so each 2020-2021 brochure includes both brand-new and all-time favorite adventures all centering on Exodus' key travel styles:
—Adventure, Culture and Wildlife
—Cycling
—Walking and Trekking
—Self-Guided Adventures
Among the new experiences available, travelers can opt for out-of-the-box escapades like Chernobyl & Kiev Long Weekend, cycling adventures such as Cycle Guatemala, Honduras & El Salvador, walking and trekking, perhaps along Turkey’s turquoise coast, and self-guided tours including Walking the Best of Hadrian's Wall.
Every new and favorite tour in the brochures support Exodus’ commitment to responsible tourism and giving back to communities in-destination. To order 2020-2021 brochures, agents and travelers can visit exodustravels.com/brochures.
For more information about Exodus Travels trips around the world, please visit exodustravels.com.
SOURCE: Exodus Travels press release.
For more information on Exodus Travels
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS