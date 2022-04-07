Exodus Travels Unveils Premium Adventures
April 07, 2022
In response to customer demand, Exodus Travels unveiled Premium Adventures, a portfolio of 22 adventurous itineraries, with an additional 22 under development.
The company said the most salient post-pandemic travel trend is a “fierce demand for elevated, off-the-beaten-path trips that give travelers access to far-flung locations and adventures, while staying at epic and luxurious accommodations, with known expert trip leaders, elevated food and drink and increased comfort.”
“Basically, post-pandemic travelers want to have it all. Exodus Travels has answered the call with today’s launch of Premium Adventures: a selection of larger-than-life experiences with first-rate accommodations.”
The trips include the nine-day “Walking The Ancient Trails of Cappadocia” itinerary with a stay at the Yunak Evleri Cave Hotel at night, whose accommodations date back to the 5th century and a hot air balloon excursion proffering up a landscape including rock formations known as fairy chimneys.
The eight-day “Portugal: Walking & Wine with Magdalena Patacho” trip will be led by renowned guide and oenophile Madalena Patacho, who will take guests on a journey through the city of Porto and the Basto and Douro wine regions.
A highlight of the 10-day “Cape Town and the Garden Route” journey in South Africa is a stay at the Amakhala Safari Lodge with game drives. The itinerary, which travels from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town, will feature nature walks and the chance to sample the wine and cuisine of Stellenbosch.
The 12-day “Cycling in Vietnam” itinerary will travel from Saigon to Hanoi, with guests cycling through the destination’s vibrant landscapes. They’ll have the chance to relax at MerPerle Hon Tam Resort before continuing on to Hoi An.
Just some of the tours currently under development are “Annapurna Trails & Chitwan,” “Amazon Rainforest Small-Ship Cruise” and “Kenya Photographic Safari with Paul Goldstein.”
