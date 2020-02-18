Experience the Arctic With A&K’s Explorers in Residence
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Janeen Christoff February 18, 2020
Travelers setting sail for the Arctic with Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) have the opportunity to learn from two extraordinary adventurers on select cruises this summer.
Alex Pancoe, who achieved the “Explorers Grand Slam” when he summited Denali in July 2019. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about his recovery from a brain tumor at the age of 18, which inspired him to climb the seven tallest peaks in the world with the goal of raising $1 million for the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Fiann Paul, a record-breaking ocean rower, who captained The Impossible Row across the treacherous Drake Passage in December, making him the first person to complete the Ocean Explorers Grand Slam, will also be onboard.
“We have selected these accomplished Explorers in Residence because they not only have achieved at the highest level but have inspirational stories to share about their pursuits,” said Bob Simpson, Abercrombie & Kent’s vice president of expedition cruising. “Guests will have the opportunity to learn from each of these remarkable individuals during onboard lectures and shore excursions, and informally while enjoying a drink, sharing a meal or spotting wildlife while cruising the fjords.”
Cultural expert Lykke Geisler Yakaboylu will also be onboard to share the unique cultural traditions of Greenland in the villages she holds dear.
Fiann Paul will be onboard the new 48-day Grand Arctic Voyage (July 31-Sept 16, 2020), which combines all three of A&K’s Arctic cruises into one extraordinary voyage of discovery.
Pancoe is joining the Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise.
Travelers can select the Grand Arctic Voyage or book any of the three individual sailings:
Arctic Cruise Adventure: In Search of the Polar Bear sets sail on July 31 to August 14, 2020, and travels through the Svalbard Islands and along the rarely visited east coast of Greenland. Passengers visit Svalbard, Norway’s polar bear haven, an Inuit village on Greenland’s Scoresby Sound and Iceland’s verdant West Fjords. The cruise is 15 days and starts at $15,995 per person.
The Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise takes place August 13-27, 2020 and explores spectacular Lindenow Fjord, Prince Christian Sound and the Westman archipelago, with excursions for active guests and families alike. Guests visit Inuit villages and discover the deeply rooted Viking history of both countries. The journey is 15 days from $15,995; Children 17 and under from $8,745.
The Northwest Passage: From Greenland to the Bering Sea sets sail August 24 to Sep 16, 2020, and traces the rarely transited route from western Greenland through the Canadian Arctic to the Bering Sea and Nome, Alaska. 24 days from $29,995 per person.
Travelers who book by Mar 31, 2020, save $1,500 per person in all staterooms and suites, plus receive an additional $1,500 per-person international air credit when they reserve your international air through A&K. The single supplement is waived for solo travelers in stateroom categories 1-3.
