Experience the Lifestyle of Downton Abbey and the Crown With Geoffrey Kent
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Janeen Christoff October 13, 2021
Travelers who would like to experience the lifestyle of English nobility can do so on a new tour from Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) and hosted by Geoffrey Kent.
The Royal & Ducal Castles is a new Inspiring Expeditions by Geoffrey Kent tour taking place May 1-9, 2022. The journey offers guests a glimpse into the lives of those portrayed in shows such as "The Crown" and "Downton Abbey," while visiting some of the country's grand estates.
“We will be welcomed to Cowdray House, a picturesque Tudor estate with beautifully landscaped gardens, by my co-host, His Grace the Duke of Roxburghe. This is the perfect entrée into a thrilling life of fine motorsports and polo (my own sport of choice),” says Kent. “Then we will fly by helicopter to the gem of the Scottish borders, Floors Castle, the Duke’s ancestral seat, surrounded by gentle hills, woodlands and riverscapes. From there we have the chance to enjoy country pursuits including golf, clay pigeon shooting, off-road driving and fly fishing.”
These trips are known for their exclusive insider access and over-the-top experience and Royal & Ducal Castles does not disappoint, including a tour of Windsor Castle that has been approved by Her Majesty the Queen.
Guests will also visit Goodwood where the motor races in Downton Abbey were filmed and will be invited behind the wheel after instruction from professional race car drivers.
The tour also includes a polo lesson at Cowdray Polo Academy where Kent played with His Royal Highness Prince Charles as well as visits to Alnwick Castle (a filming location for Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies), and Queensberry Estate & Drumlanrig Castle.Guests will travel by helicopter to further enjoy the English Countryside.
Meals are also extravagant. The tour includes dinner onboard the HMS ‘Victory,’ flagship from the Battle of Trafalgar, where they will be joined by Dan Snow, creator of “History Hit,” the most popular history podcast in the UK.
Guests can travel with confidence with A&K and stays include high-end accommodations, including Claridge’s in Mayfair, the family-owned Cowdray Estate, and four nights at Floors Castle in Scotland.
The Royal & Ducal Castles: An Inspiring Expedition by Geoffrey Kent starts at $135,0000 per person, double occupancy.
