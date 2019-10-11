Explore Iceland & Greenland Alongside Adventurer Alex Pancoe on a Luxury Expedition Cruise
While curiosity about the world’s largest island has exploded in recent weeks, Greenland has been a beacon to explorers for centuries. Therefore it’s a natural fit for Abercrombie & Kent to introduce active adventures to the new Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise (Aug 13-27, 2020).
These heart-pounding excursions will be led by famed mountaineer, Alex Pancoe, who just completed the Explorers Grand Slam, an adventurers’ challenge consisting of climbing the Seven Summits—the highest mountains on each continent—as well as cross-country skiing the final degree to the North and South Poles.
“This unique voyage offers guests a choice of expertly designed shore excursions that appeal to cultural enthusiasts, families and active thrill-seekers,” explains Bob Simpson, Abercrombie & Kent’s Vice President, Expedition Cruising. “Alex Pancoe will be our Explorer in Residence on this voyage, encouraging guests to challenge themselves in some of Iceland and Greenland’s wildest places.”
Few destinations offer the dramatic scenery and geological wonders that make adventures in this region so rewarding. Highlights include:
—Explore a volcano: Take a challenging walk to the top of Iceland’s Eldfell volcano, then descend to the local museum to learn the story of its 1973 eruption
—Rappel with an Everest summiteer: Rappel down a rock formation overlooking the ancient village of Qaqortoq, under the guidance of Alex Pancoe
—Kayak a Greenlandic fjord: Experience the waters of Tunulliarfik Fjord, opting to kayak the serene shoreline or paddle into more exciting waters
—Trek the Greenland Ice Cap: Strap on crampons and set foot across the awe-inspiring Greenland Ice Cap, the second largest ice body in the world
—Hike from a mine to a military base: Embark on a fascinating, three-mile hike from a rare cryolite mine to “Bluie,” an abandoned Danish naval base in Arsuk Fjord
—Summit a waterfall: Ascend Iceland’s Dynjandi falls, which involves a rigorous hike and a scramble up a steep cliff
Guests will explore alongside Alex Pancoe as he shares stories from his many adventures, and encourages guests to set their own goals and challenge themselves. It was his recovery from a brain tumor at the age of 18 that inspired him to attempt the Explorers Grand Slam, with the goal of raising a million dollars for Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he received care.
He joins A&K’s Expedition Team of accomplished, real-life explorers, from award-winning scientists to habitat conservationists, historians and recipients of the prestigious Polar Medal. Guests can count on insight and guidance from at least eighteen A&K Expedition Team members, learning about the geology of the region and wildlife on Zodiac cruises, as well as fascinating lectures about the culture and how people survived in this harsh environment. Family activities are geared for young people of all ages. A&K’s dedicated photo coach encourages guests to hone their skills with lectures and hands-on workshops for both experts and budding photographers alike, in one of the world’s most photogenic settings.
Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise
Discover Iceland’s abundant natural beauty and modern Reykjavik, as well as rarely-visited areas like the rugged Westfjords and the remote fishing village of Sudureyri. Greenland offers rarely seen wildlife, ice-cloaked landscapes and geological wonders, as well as traditional coastal communities where locals share their traditional way of life, from how to catch and prepare fish the Inuk way, to the distinctive features of Greenland’s national costume.
Kids may choose family-friendly options including an unforgettable trek on Greenland’s ice cap, a meeting with a traditional storyteller in Iceland’s mystical Westfjords, and much more. 15 days from $15,995 (was $17,495)*; Children 17 and under from $8,745.
*Book by November 30, 2019 and save $1,500 per person in all staterooms and suites, plus receive an additional $1,500 per-person international air credit when you reserve your international air through A&K. Waived single supplement for solo travelers in stateroom categories 1-3.
Truly Luxurious, All-Inclusive Cruising
By chartering the luxurious mega-yacht ‘Le Boreal’, A&K is able to limit guest capacity to 199, which not only allows unrestricted access to landing sites prohibited to larger vessels, but also affords an intimate staff-to-guest ratio of 1 to 1.3, as well as a private balcony in every stateroom and suite. Each voyage is all-inclusive, featuring arrival and departure transfers, gratuities and bar drinks, in addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and Traveller’s Valet laundry service—exclusive A&K amenities.
To ensure travelers have all the gear they need for their polar voyage (and do not use up valuable luggage space), A&K provides a custom expedition parka, backpack and water bottle. Guests also enjoy complimentary use of boots, waterproof pants and trekking poles, all of which are delivered to staterooms, courtesy of A&K’s exclusive concierge service.
For travelers looking for even more Arctic experiences, Abercrombie & Kent developed the new 48-day Grand Arctic Voyage (July 31-September 16, 2020), offering everything from varied wildlife, geological wonders, fabled cultures and endless wilderness deep in the heart of the Arctic. This cruise combines all three of A&K’s Arctic cruises into one, including Arctic Cruise Adventure: In Search of the Polar Bear (July 31-August 14, 2020) which explores the Svalbard Islands, home to rich wildlife and stunning scenery, and the rarely-visited east coast of Greenland. Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise and The Northwest Passage: From Greenland to the Bering Sea (August 24- September 16, 2020) which follows in the footsteps of the greatest polar explorers from western Greenland to Nome, Alaska.
For more information, visit AbercrombieKent.com.
