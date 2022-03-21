Faith-Based Travel Brand ETS Tours Launches Special Savings
Faith-based travel brand ETS Tours is offering new savings on its AmaWaterways Danube River Cruise with the Oberammergau Passion Play trips for those who book now through April 30, 2022.
The trips, which begin in May of this year, can now be booked with $150 in savings. ETS Tours, in addition to the AmaWaterways cruises, offers eight other itineraries that feature the Oberammergau Passion Play, which has been held once every ten years for centuries, since the town of Oberammergau was spared from the bubonic plague.
“It's no secret that today’s travelers are increasingly seeking personally rewarding, positive experiences. Faith-based travel delivers these one-of-a-kind experiences coupled with fellowship connections between travelers and moments to cherish that are often referred to as 'life-changing' and 'unforgettable' by travelers,” said Joseph Cavarra, President of ETS Tours. “Faith-based travel helps travel advisors build an unparalleled traveler loyalty and affinity within each group that brings them back to travel with you time and time again.”
Additionally, ETS Tours is continuing its webinar series for travel advisors to learn more about the faith-based travel market, with a specific episode featuring the Oberammergau Passion Play this March 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Travel advisors can register for all upcoming webinars here, or they can join when the event begins here.
To learn more about ETS Tours’ Oberammergau trips, please click here.
