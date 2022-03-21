Last updated: 12:52 PM ET, Mon March 21 2022

Faith-Based Travel Brand ETS Tours Launches Special Savings

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz March 21, 2022

Oberammergau Passion Play, Oberammergau Germany, ETS Tours
Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. (photo via ETS Tours)

Faith-based travel brand ETS Tours is offering new savings on its AmaWaterways Danube River Cruise with the Oberammergau Passion Play trips for those who book now through April 30, 2022.

The trips, which begin in May of this year, can now be booked with $150 in savings. ETS Tours, in addition to the AmaWaterways cruises, offers eight other itineraries that feature the Oberammergau Passion Play, which has been held once every ten years for centuries, since the town of Oberammergau was spared from the bubonic plague.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Special Offers in Riviera Maya

Win a Free Trip During Delta Vacations' NFT Sweepstakes

Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo

Bahia Principe Launches Limited Time Sale

Fort Lauderdale, airport

Southwest Airlines Launches Three-Day Sale With Flights From $...

An Amtrak long-distance train travels through the lush forests and wildflower meadows of the Pacific Northwest.

Amtrak Offering Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free Sale

“It's no secret that today’s travelers are increasingly seeking personally rewarding, positive experiences. Faith-based travel delivers these one-of-a-kind experiences coupled with fellowship connections between travelers and moments to cherish that are often referred to as 'life-changing' and 'unforgettable' by travelers,” said Joseph Cavarra, President of ETS Tours. “Faith-based travel helps travel advisors build an unparalleled traveler loyalty and affinity within each group that brings them back to travel with you time and time again.”

Additionally, ETS Tours is continuing its webinar series for travel advisors to learn more about the faith-based travel market, with a specific episode featuring the Oberammergau Passion Play this March 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Travel advisors can register for all upcoming webinars here, or they can join when the event begins here.

To learn more about ETS Tours’ Oberammergau trips, please click here.

For more information on Germany

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Quark, Expeditions, Antarctica

Quark Expeditions Announces 2023-2024 Antarctic Season

Quark Expeditions

Intrepid Travel Launches New Experiences To Amplify BIPOC Perspectives, Cultures

Collette Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Big Savings

Women Lead the Way in New Frontiers

The Travel Corporation Launches TTC Tour Brands

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS