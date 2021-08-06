G Adventure Survey Finds Pandemic Travel Is About Reconnection
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff August 06, 2021
Though revenge travel might have been a trending term during the pandemic, the true travel trend is reconnection.
G Adventures’ surveyed more than 1,100 U.S. travelers and found that reconnecting was the top reason for traveling at 37 percent, with revitalization travel – a desire for their next vacation to be about personal wellbeing – next at 17 percent and revenge travel – booking a trip to make up for lost time – was just third at 15 percent.
The research also showed that an overwhelming number of travelers (97 percent) said that travel is important to their wellbeing and mental health and that they are looking to both reconnect on their next vacation and also revitalize themselves.
The survey found that 58 percent of Americans want to take time out from their devices and social media, and a further 23 percent say socializing and meeting new people is their top wellbeing priority when booking their next trip.
A large majority, 69 percent, of travelers polled indicated that their physical and mental wellbeing is a top consideration when booking a vacation. In fact, 54 percent noted that they need a vacation to help alleviate pandemic-related stress or burnout from work.
Most of those surveyed wanted to be active on their next vacation (76 percent) while 38 percent were prioritizing rest and relaxation.
“What this new survey is showing us is that travelers are being much more intentional with how they select their holidays--it’s clear people want to reconnect with people and the planet when they travel again, and to ensure their personal wellness is a focus as they do so," said Bruce Poon Tip, founder, G Adventures.
“The term ‘revenge travel’ conjures up a negative sentiment which is maybe why it didn’t land as it was intended to," he added. "I don’t disagree with the concept of people fighting to reclaim something they have lost, I just don’t think travel needs to carry such a negative sentiment when there is so much opportunity for tourism to be a positive force for change in the world, and it seems travelers agree."
G Adventures is offering a number of trips for travelers who want to reconnect and revitalize this coming winter and, when booked before August 31, 2021, (for travel between November 01, 2021, and March 31, 2022) travelers can take 10 percent off.
The tour operator is also offering 15 percent off on Antarctic expeditions in 2022 for those who book by August 31, 2021.
