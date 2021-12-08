G Adventures and Hostelworld Join Forces for New Small Group Tours
December 08, 2021
G Adventures and Hostelworld have joined forces to create a new way to travel for younger generations.
Roamies combines the social hosteling experience with small group adventure travel. Hostels have been key to making travel accessible and affordable. They foster a sense of community and camaraderie among young people. Now, G Adventures and Hostelworld will bring that social experience to the adventure travel world.
Roamies, for travelers 18 to 35 years old, is a collection of 38 tours in 15 countries that includes stays at more than 50 hostels. Tours start to depart May 8, 2022 and can be booked now.
The new tours are small group adventures, with between 16 and 24 individuals, and are between five and 34 days in duration. The journeys feature extra free time and optional activities available to book as well as a G Adventures chief experience officer (CEO).
In launching Roamies, G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip noted that the traveler has changed during the pandemic, and this new product offers a new way to experience the world after 20 months of not being able to do so.
“We've always had great respect for Hostelworld-it's an amazing company with an incredible commitment to the advancement of travel, a quality we appreciate and share. The pandemic gave us the opportunity to act like a start-up again," said Poon Tip. "As we learned more about Hostelworld’s business, we realized there was an opportunity to create something special by bringing our brands together to create the perfect mix of backpacking and organized travel.”
“Together we’re creating a new style of travel for our customers that will allow them to have a better travel experience and support our model of community tourism, which is based on investing in as many local and small businesses as possible. There is no better representation of that than in the hostel market, of which many are family-run businesses,” Poon Tip added.
Gary Morrison, chief executive officer of Hostelworld Group, said the partnership presented an exciting opportunity to create a new type of backpacking adventure for young travelers.
“Our mission is to help hostellers meet other travelers they want to hang out with while traveling, so partnering with G Adventures to offer a combination of hostelling and adventure travel made absolute sense," said Morrison. "When young people travel, they want to do more than just see places-they want to make meaningful connections and have new experiences that positively change their perspective on themselves and the world."
Roamies trips are priced from $199 for a three-day trip, and countries visited across the entire current collection include Albania, Austria, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Peru, Thailand and Vietnam.
