G Adventures Announces Second Change Makers Challenge and Summit
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff July 01, 2019
G Adventures held its first Change Makers Summit in Peru’s Sacred Valley last month with more than 120 travel agents and staff from around the world in attendance, and now, the Change Makers Challenge is returning for its second round.
The event serves as a reminder to travel advisors and members of the travel industry as a whole that travel has the power to change lives.
“Tourism not only serves as a conduit of change for local families and travelers willing to step out of their comfort zone, but it can chart a path to a rewarding career built on passion and purpose for travel advisors,” said G Adventures U.S. vice president of sales Peter Worthing. “We think of these professionals as so much more than business partners. They are agents of change who share our belief in travel as a force for social good. Together, we make a difference.”
The tour operator is once again challenging travel advisors to focus on changing people’s lives through travel and to rediscover how working in the travel and tourism industry can be impactful as a career choice.
There are three ways travel agents can earn their space in G Adventures’ 2020 Change Makers Summit:
—Accumulate entries. Agents will automatically receive one entry per ‘life changed’ (traveler booked)
—Pursue various ‘wildcard’ opportunities announced throughout 2019.
—Submit a ‘social good’ entry to tell a story about how work they’ve done for their local community or the larger travel community gives back. The deadline will be December 31, 2019.
The 2020 Change Makers Challenge runs from July 01, 2019 to January 31, 2020.
Like the 2019 summit, the second Change Makers Summit will be hosted in a mystery location next April.
At the upcoming event, more than 150 change makers from the U.S., U.K. and Ireland, Central Europe, South Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and members of G Adventures’ team of global purpose specialists from around the world will come together for sightseeing, social impact experiences and team competitions that boost knowledge and strengthen community.
The weeklong trip will include destination highlights to help build familiarity and a full-day, immersive G Adventures experience as well as a special party. Participants will also witness the positive effects that community tourism delivers for local residents.
“Our first Change Makers Summit was a resounding success,” said David Green, G Adventures commercial vice president. “The feedback from our agent partners has reinforced how life-changing a firsthand experience like this can be for even the most veteran of travel pros. Community tourism has massive potential to spread economic opportunity among local talent and underserved communities. We love helping people more clearly see these connections. I am thrilled to be able to help more agents experience our company culture, and understand why we do what we do.”
For more information on G Adventures, United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS