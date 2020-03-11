G Adventures Announces Worldwide Sale
G Adventures has announced the launch of two sales this month. The brand’s Worldwide Sale offers travelers the opportunity to save up to 20%, while the Marine Sale allows travelers to save up to 35%.
The Worldwide Sale is valid on over 700 trips now through March 31. The sale is broken down into three tiers: 20% off Asia trips for travel by July 31, 2020, 15% off Worldwide (non-Asia/Marine) trips for travel by July 31, 2020 and 10% off Worldwide trips for travel between August 1 - December 15, 2020.
Highlights of these trips include:
Wellness Bali - Ubud to Sanur – Guests will be able to enjoy yoga and fresh, healthy meals while saving 20% on select departures between April and August 2020.
Trekking the Inca Trail – Travelers can explore one of the country’s most exhilarating treks while saving 15% on select departures between April and August 2020.
Morocco Adventure - Culture & Colour – Guests can relax on the stunning beaches or explore the country’s busy markers while saving 10% on select departures between August and December 2020.
G Adventures’ Marine Sale is valid on over 100 now through March 31 for departure through August 31, 2020.
Highlights of these trips include:
Amazon Riverboat & Machu Picchu Adventure - Lima to Lima – This 14-day cruise aboard a built Amazon riverboat welcomes guests to save 30% on select departures between April and August 2020.
Sailing Greece - Santorini to Mykonos – This 8-day yacht voyages provides time for hiking, snorkeling and exploring ancient archaeological sites, and passengers will save 35% on select departure dates between May 1 through June 26, 2020.
Montenegro Sailing - Dubrovnik to Dubrovnik – This 8-day sailing trip takes passengers along the impressive Dalmatian coast while they save 35% on select departures between April and June 2020.
In addition to its two new sales, G Adventures has introduced a new expedition to its Marine collection, the 13-day Explore Greenland and Spitsbergen itinerary. Beginning and ending in Longyearbyen, Norway, this voyage allows guests to witness the pristine wilderness of Greenland and Spitsbergen. The itinerary is currently priced at $2999pp with a departure date of August 19, 2020.
